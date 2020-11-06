9.8 C
Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes online for 2020

By Shropshire Live

Start your festive season in true historical style as Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes virtual this year bringing all its Medieval magic and your Fayre favourites – online!

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre is going virtual this year. Photo: Ashleigh Cadet

For the last 21 years this hugely popular annual event has transformed the stunning setting of Ludlow Castle into an immersive medieval spectacle, catering for all ages with a full programme packed with entertainment and more than 100 stalls selling seasonal wares, food and drink, crafts, historical goods and more.

In a departure from their usual commitment to keeping things Medieval, all you need this year is an internet connection! This year the event will go virtual, with a series of Fayre favourites being shown on the website along with ticketed interactive workshops which will have limited places – so don’t miss out!

As an established family favourite, rated in the top 5 on the TripAdvisor “things to do in Ludlow” list, we hope all those who flock to join us each November will view the digital show for 2020 and get behind an appeal to donate to help the independent business-backed show to go on in years to come.

Due to the global pandemic the 22nd year of the Fayre will be bringing its medieval magic and audience favourites online for you to enjoy from wherever you are in the country. So, mull yourself something delicious, snuggle up on your sofa and get involved!

On Saturday 28th November you’ll find performances from all your Fayre favourites, with theatre, music, jesters and storytelling, alongside bite-sized historical highlights, activities, behind the scenes tours, demonstrations and more.

From Saturday 28th until Christmas Day, in our curated online marketplace you’ll find our exhibitors selling the perfect Christmas gifts and unique treats. And don’t miss out on our ‘meet the maker’ interviews across the weekend as we find out our wonderful exhibitors’ festive favourites, behind the scenes tips and tricks and hear the stories of what they create.

Head over to our social media channels on Saturday 28th for competitions, interactive moments and Fayre favourite the Tournament of Knights, who will be fighting LIVE. Vote throughout the day to see who comes out victorious, and don’t forget to tune in on 29th November as we reveal our competition winners with prizes ranging from free family tickets to the Castle to a specially created chain-mail mini bear from Chain Reaction.

On Sunday 29th November get creative and make your own Christmas with a range of ticketed interactive workshops and activities, from hot cocktail masterclasses to make your own Christmas wreaths. Make sure to book in advance so you don’t miss out!

Mother and daughter team Prue and Abi Dakin, who run Shropshire-based independent company Dakin Events, hope all those who attend the show each year will enjoy seeing it continue online due to the national COVID restrictions.

Prue said: “Each year we see up to 18,000 people flock to the Fayre over the weekend so when it became clear we could not stage the usual live show, we moved quickly to create a digital version.

“For many people, the Fayre is not only a favourite November event, it is part of their countdown to Christmas. It was vital to everyone involved that we were able to bring together an alternative which our supporters can enjoy.”

Abi said: “The Fayre means a huge amount not only to us as a family but also to the hundreds of people who work each year to deliver such a popular occasion.

“We hope the public can help by joining us online over the weekend and donating to ensure the Fayre will go ahead as strong as ever in the future.”

Head to www.ludlowmedievalchristmas.co.uk to find out more, to donate to support the Fayre and to sign up for the paid, limited space workshops.

All the rest of the Medieval magic of the Fayre is being bought to you online free of charge; donate any amount you can to help support Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre bringing the Fayre to life online this year, and to support this small family business to be able to continue to bring the Fayre to audiences for years to come.

All donations go directly to supporting the Fayre and everyone who donates will be entered into a competition to win a beautiful, personalised family history parchment from Hall of Names.

Latest Articles

