8.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Home Entertainment

Hoo Farm forced to abandon annual Christmas event

By Shropshire Live

Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom has announced that their Christmas event will not be operating this year.

Carolyn and Will Dorrell with Whisper the donkey
Carolyn and Will Dorrell with Whisper the donkey

In response to the update from the Government over the weekend, the family-run zoo has been forced to abandon its annual celebration. 

Shropshire’s only zoo has been running a Christmas event for 30 years and 2020 will only be the second time in the operation’s history it has had to forego the Christmas offering.

“In 1996, we could not open for Christmas because of the ‘Mad Cow’s’ crisis. It was a real blow to our business that year” recalls Edward Dorrell co-founder of Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom. Along with his wife and business partner Carolyn, they pivoted the business following the crisis and recovered over the following 2 years”. 

Their son Will now run’s the business and when asked how this year’s closure will affect the operation, he said: “It’s a key time of year at Hoo Farm – and it is one of our favourite’s. Along with the festive fun we also sell Christmas Trees, which sadly this year we will not be able to do either. Until the Government’s announcement on Saturday we had planned Christmas-as-usual.

“We’ve adapted the entire operation to make it COVID-secure and have devised stringent safety measures that adhere to Government guidelines and regulations, but the news on the weekend has left us facing a real possibility that we would have to cancel our Christmas event if the lockdown is extended. We just couldn’t take that risk as the investment is too high now.”

Hoo Farm normally imports over 500 Norway Spruce and Nordman Fir Christmas trees and would need to place their order this week, leaving them regretfully with little choice but to cancel the Christmas event this year. 

“It has been a difficult decision to make. We know how much people love Christmas at Hoo so we’re already planning something virtual and a new 2020 event. Watch this space!” said Will.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Castle Street could be re-energised as a distinctive and inviting culture, business and leisure destination within Shrewsbury

Plans unveiled to transform Shrewsbury’s Castle Street

Plans have been unveiled to transform Shrewsbury’s Castle Street into “The Castle Quarter” - with a range of ideas put forward to make the area more welcoming and distinctive.
Read Article
Carol Davies, Mayor of Wellington Patricia Fairclough and Billy Morris

Twins’ dedication to charity earns national praise

Twin sisters from Telford have received a national award from Cancer Research UK in recognition of their outstanding volunteering contribution.
Read Article

Woman in critical condition following south Shropshire collision

A woman remains in hospital in a critical condition following a collision in south Shropshire on Friday evening.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Burton Albion

Shrewsbury Town rescue a point in the dying embers of the match to end a run of five straight defeats.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Burton Albion

Tuesday evening could be judgement day for Sam Ricketts as Shrewsbury Town prepare for an early season ‘six pointer’ against Burton Albion.
Read Article

Match Report: Peterborough United 5 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town’s dreadful run of league form shows no signs of abating as they are thrashed by promotion hopefuls Peterborough United.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

The new app launched by Turas Accountants

Shropshire accountancy firm launches new app

A Shropshire accountancy firm has launched a new software app to help small businesses keep on top of their bookkeeping.
Read Article
Dena Evans and Rob Hughes from Reech with Mia Carter (centre) from Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

Reech become Corporate Members of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

Reech, a full-service marketing agency based in Shrewsbury, has been selected to become 2021 Corporate Members of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.
Read Article
High Street in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury traders open late for customers

Traders in Shrewsbury are staying positive and opening late this evening to give shoppers as much time as possible to buy their Christmas gifts before the latest lockdown.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Charity Annual Arts and Crafts Exhibition launches online for Christmas

Oswestry charity Qube has launched its annual Christmas Arts and Crafts exhibition with the option to purchase online during lockdown.
Read Article
High Sheriff Dean Harris calling on everyone in Shropshire to engage with World Homeless Day

High Sheriff to recognise inspiring young people in Shropshire

Inspirational young people from across the county have the chance to win a prestigious award handed out by the High Sheriff.
Read Article
Warmer Winter Appeal

Appeal ‘needed more than ever’ to help Shropshire households survive winter

A local charity that runs an annual campaign to support people who are struggling to stay warm in winter has said that help is needed ‘more than ever’ this year.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Carolyn and Will Dorrell with Whisper the donkey

Hoo Farm forced to abandon annual Christmas event

Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom has announced that their Christmas event will not be operating this year.
Read Article
The Severn Valley Railway. Photo: SVR

Severn Valley Railway to close as second lockdown begins

Following the government announcement on Saturday about new national Covid-19 restrictions, the Severn Valley Railway will close from Thursday, 5 November until 2 December.
Read Article
Brad Fitt on stage in Aladdin at Theatre Severn last Christmas. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Shropshire’s favourite Dame returns to Shrewsbury for Christmas

Legendary Panto Dame Brad Fitt will return to Theatre Severn this Christmas with a specially written festive show for pantomime fans.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall in front of some of the Albrighton's bee hives

First honey harvest is a sweet success for a Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are buzzing after taking delivery of their first batch of home-grown honey.
Read Article
Bethany Beeson and Chloe Cornall of That Bakers Treat

Students open their own bakery in Cockshutt

Two students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group have defied the odds and opened their own bakery in Ellesmere during the COVID pandemic.
Read Article
Janet Cooke, Owner of Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners bring in their first vintage at Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners at Shropshire based Kerry Vale Vineyard are celebrating their first Harvest.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
8.2 ° C
9 °
7.2 °
81 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP