Shropshire’s favourite Dame returns to Shrewsbury for Christmas

Legendary Panto Dame Brad Fitt will return to Theatre Severn this Christmas with a specially written festive show for pantomime fans.

Brad Fitt on stage in Aladdin at Theatre Severn last Christmas. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

The news follows last month’s announcement that this year’s pantomime had been postponed.

This year, audiences will get the chance to meet the man behind the mask and enjoy a ‘socially distanced’, side-splitting journey through Panto stories, slapstick, songs and slosh.

The show, titled We’ll Have to do it Again Then, Won’t We?!’ will see Brad joined by Musical Director Simon Hanson and special guests and discover what makes a good Pantomime.

Theatre Severn Programme Manager David Jack said “Following the difficult decision to postpone Beauty and the Beast, we’re thrilled to welcome Brad back to Shrewsbury with this brand new show. Our audiences are in for a real treat and the team at Theatre Severn are ready to ensure everyone will have both a safe and enjoyable experience with us this Christmas.”

Theatre Severn’s Panto Dame Brad Fitt said “Hello Shrewsbury! It wouldn’t feel like Christmas to me without being on stage at Theatre Severn. I hope you’ll join me for this one-man-one-woman show where I share my memories and anecdotes on the magic of pantomime. It’s like a dressing room natter between friends, but only one of us is talking…”

We’ll Have To Do It Again Then Won’t We?! opens at Theatre Severn on Friday 4 December until Sunday 6 December, and returns from 27 December until 3 January 2021.

Theatre Severn also confirmed that a production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will be staged between 1 – 5 December, and A West End Christmas on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 December, featuring hits from the musicals and festive classics performed live. Tickets are on sale now and available to book online.