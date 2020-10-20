Online ghost walk through the streets of Ludlow

This Halloween explore the streets of Ludlow with an online ghost walk featuring Shropshire tales and tunes.

The evening has been able to be organised thanks to support from Shropshire Council’s Emergency Arts Grant. Late Night Ludlow will be springing to un-life this Halloween with a free virtual event exploring South Shropshire’s spooky tales and tunes.

Follow Ludlow’s famous ghost walk, as local archaeologist Leon Bracelin shares ghastly tales and spooky secrets of late night Ludlow. Whet your whistle and shake along from home with a special creepy cocktail recipe presented by Ludlow Gin, and get inspired to create a Halloween dish with local producer and supper club purveyor Tish Dockerty of AppleTeme.

Follow your guide through the streets of Ludlow to find storyteller Val Littlehales sharing Shropshire ghost stories of local lore and legend, hidden away in Ludlow’s most haunted pub, the Rose and Crown.

Let the fear out and join in with some fairly close harmony songs of dark tales and death from South Shropshire’s Men from Off.

To journey through the dark streets of Ludlow join in online on 31st October at 7pm.

Head to www.theludlowguide.co.uk to find out more, and follow along live at the Dakin Events YouTube channel.