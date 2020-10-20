Half term outdoor adventures at Dudmaston

Families can look forward to a week of outdoors adventures at a National Trust property in Shropshire this October Half term.

National Trust Images © Chris Lacey

Dudmaston, near Bridgnorth, is a great place for families to spend time together in nature, with its miles of woodland trails and a garden overlooking the water.

Comer Woods, on the Dudmaston Estate, is just 1.5 miles from Dudmaston’s main entrance. The 3.5km Explorer trail is a great route for families and less confident cyclists to ride together in beautiful, traffic-free surroundings.

Visitors can use the National Trust’s ‘50 things to do before you’re 11 and ¾’ list to inspire activities during their visit. Catch a falling leaf, create some wild art or plan a family bike ride. No equipment needed, just a sense of adventure.

Natures playground

Alexandra Blakeman, Marketing and Events Officer at Dudmaston said: “Nature provides so many wonderful materials for play at this time of year. Use our suggestions, together with your imagination, to create your own autumn adventures.

“Go for a run or a bike ride in the woods or slow it down and simply enjoy being together in nature. There are plenty of places on the estate to play, pause and take a well-earned breather.”

Just a few miles from Dudmaston, families can explore Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses. Walk along this high sandstone ridge and enjoy panoramic views across three counties of Shropshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire. Pause at the garden tea-room and peek inside homes carved into the rock, some of which were occupied until the 1950s.