Friday, October 2, 2020
Olly Murs to perform in Telford next summer

By Shropshire Live

Olly Murs will play the QEII Arena in Telford next summer as part of an extensive 25 date UK tour.

The popular artist will perform some of his biggest hits, including tracks from his recently certified triple platinum album ‘Never Been Better’ on June 26.

Olly said: “To all my Telford fans, I’m so excited to come and perform for you at this beautiful location. See you there!”

Olly recently captained England in this year’s Soccer Aid, and is looking to retain his crown as winning judge on his third series of The Voice, which has currently been postponed at the semi-final stages. In lockdown, he also managed an impressive body transformation, working closely with personal trainer Rob Solly, and sharing his fitness routine exclusively with Men’s Health. He is also working on new music to be shared next year.

The gig is promoted by leading Welsh promoter Orchard Live, whose Director, Pablo Janczur said: “Olly’s one of the UK’s biggest performers and will be a massively popular attraction for Telford next summer when we can hopefully get back to seeing some great live music.”

Cllr Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said: “We are delighted that working with our partner that another huge star is coming to Telford which will attract visitors from far and wide, bringing money into our town for local businesses.

“We hope that this gives everyone something to look forward to during these difficult times. The show is many months away and hopefully the country will be in much more positive space where people will once again be able to enjoy outdoor entertainment with family and friends.

“The council over the years have brought big names to the Telford Town Park and we are delighted to be working with a partner who is taking our vision to the next level.”

Tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday 8 October at 9am and general sale Friday 9 October 9am via Tickets Telford.

