Ironbridge Gorge Museums give away 4,000 free tickets to Telford postcodes

By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire tourist attraction is to give away 4,000 tickets to residents in Telford and Wrekin as part of the Festival of Imagination that returns to the Ironbridge Gorge between 12-27 September.

Something to shout about – free tickets are up for grabs for Blists Hill

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust has teamed up with Telford & Wrekin Council to make 1,000 free tickets a day available for Blists Hill Victorian Town for each of four days of the festival.

The first 1,000 tickets will be handed out to mark the launch of the Festival of Imagination on September 12, and will be open to residents in the TF7, TF8 and TF12 postcodes.

A further 1,000 free tickets are also available on September 16,17 and 18 to anyone with a TF postcode.

Justin Tose of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said the tickets would be issued on a first come, first served basis for timed entry slots to ensure the Trust could control numbers on the site at any one time.

“We’re really delighted to be working alongside the council on this special promotion to mark the festival and give so many people in the Telford area a chance to enjoy everything we have to offer at Blists Hill.

“The tickets can be booked for three separate time slots – 12pm-1pm, 1pm-2pm and from 2pm onwards, and once visitors are on site they are welcome to stay for as long as they want until we close at 5pm.

“The three postcodes for the launch day on Saturday have been chosen because they cover residents living closest to the World Heritage Site and we wanted to offer them a special treat to mark this wonderful festival.

“But we have 1,000 tickets for each of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday later in the week to give away to anyone with a TF postcode. We’d love people to take the opportunity to come and visit us and see why the story we tell at Blists Hill is such an important part of our national heritage.”

Visitors will be required to produce a utility bill with an eligible postcode and bookings will be restricted to a maximum of five people per household (two adults maximum and a maximum of three children.

To book tickets visit http://www.ironbridge.org.uk/events

Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Visitor Economy & The World Heritage site said: “We are delighted to have partnered with the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust as part of the popular “Festival of Imagination” and to offer all Telford and Wrekin residents the opportunity to enjoy for free a day out at the Blists Hill Victorian Town – of course, following the social distancing and safety guidelines on site.

“The Festival was a huge success last year and it’s back again to celebrate the Ironbridge Gorge UNESCO World Heritage Site with a number of events, such as art trails, ‘walk the gorge’, poetry performances and many others.

“Some events will be streamed online, so more people can take part this year from the comfort of their own home.

“We encourage everyone to check out these events and book tickets on the Festival’s page https://ironbridgefestival.co.uk/

