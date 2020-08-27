13.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Home Entertainment

Local musicians providing perfect soundtrack to Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live

Local musicians are providing the perfect soundtrack to summer in Shrewsbury, with a range of artists performing in The Square during August. 

Bayston Hill-based Tiny Towers playing in The Square
Bayston Hill-based Tiny Towers playing in The Square

Musicians have been playing in The Square on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays up until August Bank Holiday weekend as part of the Shrewsbury’s Open campaign, funded by Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce. 

The music is adding to the atmosphere in the town centre, with bars and restaurants spilling out onto the streets underneath colourful bunting and flags. 

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, which is part of Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce along with Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “It’s been a real team effort to make this happen – the technical team at Theatre Severn are providing the equipment and Shrewsbury-based musician, Chris Quinn, has pulled together the line-up. 

“It’s a fantastic, varied range of local musicians, who will provide some really top-quality music to add to the warm and welcoming atmosphere we are trying to build in the town centre through the Shrewsbury’s Open campaign. 

“We want to say a big thank you to everyone involved who has turned this around really quickly.” 

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “It’s long been said that music soothes the soul, bringing some sort of peace to people even in the most difficult of times. 

“This has proven so true this year as music and the arts have been a beacon of light for people during the pandemic. 

“The music being provided by a range of talented local musicians will create a fantastic atmosphere in the town centre over the Bank Holiday weekend and I’m pleased Theatre Severn have been able to lend their support. 

“Thank you to everyone who has helped to make this happen, but please remember COVID-19 is still here so make sure you enjoy it safely and follow social distancing rules so together we can keep everyone safe.” 

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
The assault took place in the car park of McDonald's on the Forge Retail Park. Image: Google Street View

Woman assaulted in car park of McDonald’s on Telford retail park

Police are appealing for information after an assault in the car park of McDonalds on Forge Retail Park in Telford.
Sally Themans from Love Wellington; Dean Harris High Sheriff of Shropshire; Mark Lynch, Drop-in and Volunteer Co-ordinator, TACT; Anthony Lowe the Mayor of Wellington and Richard Leith, Operations Manager, TACT

High Sheriff of Shropshire visits Wellington

The High Sheriff of Shropshire made a whistle-stop tour of Wellington and was impressed by the diverse businesses and positivity that reigned – even in the shadow of Covid-19.
Cllr Raj Mehta, Cllr Kelly Middleton and Cllr Kuldip Sahota Councillor with some of the uniforms

School Uniform Project helps families in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council’s School Uniform Project has helped hundreds of families with the cost of clothing their children ahead of the new school year.
Corey Goodison has returned to Telford Tigers for a sixth year. Photo: Telford Tigers

Goodison returns to Tigers for sixth year

Telford Tigers have welcomed the return of defender Corey Goodison for the 2020/21 season.
Harriet Otter

Harriet stays one jump ahead to win national title

A Shropshire student has her eyes firmly set on a showjumping career after taking first place in a national schools championship.
Tennis players of all ages set to take part in the Battle of Shropshire

Players of all ages from across the county are set to serve up an exciting week of team tennis when the Battle of Shropshire begins on Sunday.
Chris Detheridge pictured with Diana Packwood

One of Shropshire’s top legal names retires after 35 years with law firm

The managing director of Wace Morgan Solicitors has stepped down after 35 years with the company.
NT Cloud PRO

Network Telecom expands its cloud telephony portfolio

Network Telecom, part of the Enreach group, has expanded its cloud telephony portfolio with the launch of its new fully hosted communications platform.
Record production month as Corbetts secure £1m sales boost

One of the UK’s oldest hot dip galvanisers has recorded its highest ever volume from a single facility in July, with over £1m of new customer orders secured since returning from lockdown.
Hope House volunteer Lucy Eyes with some of the dressed-up ducks

Harry’s Duck Race marks 10 years with virtual event

The annual Harry’s Duck Race in support of Hope House Children’s Hospices will once again be topping the bill in 2020 as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.
The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels perform as part of the Shropshire Virtual Show

Success of new virtual show becomes reality with £20,000 raised

A new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and organised by a group of local charities has so far raised over £20,000.
Schoolhouse Bridge between Crickheath and Llanymynech. Photo: John Dodwell

Volunteers and donations needed to rebuild bridge on the Montgomery Canal

A call is going out for volunteers to help with the project to rebuild Schoolhouse Bridge at Crickheath near Oswestry, the last blocked bridge on the Montgomery Canal in Shropshire.
Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival are hosting a two-day virtual festival to help raise funds for Hope House. Photo: Drone Rangers

Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival programme and fundraiser launched

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released the full programme for its two-day virtual festival later this month as it launches a fundraising drive to recover the losses sustained from its postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Theatre Severn to live stream Queen tribute this Saturday

Following sell-out performances at the venue in recent years, FLASH: A Tribute to Queen will bring a special live streamed performance direct from Theatre Severn on Saturday.
Owner Russell Cooke with the new special edition wine

Shropshire Vineyard launches special edition white wine

A Shropshire vineyard on the Powys border has launched a new special edition white wine made using red grapes.
Publican David Wiles outside the new look Red Cow

The Red Cow in Whitchurch reopens following £126,000 transformation

The Red Cow, located at the heart of Whitchurch, has reopened following a £126,000 investment by independent pub operators Punch.
Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
