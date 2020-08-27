Local musicians providing perfect soundtrack to Shrewsbury

Local musicians are providing the perfect soundtrack to summer in Shrewsbury, with a range of artists performing in The Square during August.

Bayston Hill-based Tiny Towers playing in The Square

Musicians have been playing in The Square on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays up until August Bank Holiday weekend as part of the Shrewsbury’s Open campaign, funded by Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce.

The music is adding to the atmosphere in the town centre, with bars and restaurants spilling out onto the streets underneath colourful bunting and flags.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, which is part of Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce along with Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “It’s been a real team effort to make this happen – the technical team at Theatre Severn are providing the equipment and Shrewsbury-based musician, Chris Quinn, has pulled together the line-up.

“It’s a fantastic, varied range of local musicians, who will provide some really top-quality music to add to the warm and welcoming atmosphere we are trying to build in the town centre through the Shrewsbury’s Open campaign.

“We want to say a big thank you to everyone involved who has turned this around really quickly.”

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “It’s long been said that music soothes the soul, bringing some sort of peace to people even in the most difficult of times.

“This has proven so true this year as music and the arts have been a beacon of light for people during the pandemic.

“The music being provided by a range of talented local musicians will create a fantastic atmosphere in the town centre over the Bank Holiday weekend and I’m pleased Theatre Severn have been able to lend their support.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped to make this happen, but please remember COVID-19 is still here so make sure you enjoy it safely and follow social distancing rules so together we can keep everyone safe.”