Theatre Severn to live stream Queen tribute this Saturday

Following sell-out performances at the venue in recent years, FLASH: A Tribute to Queen will bring a special live streamed performance direct from Theatre Severn on Saturday 15 August at 7.30pm.

Whilst live indoor performances are still not permitted in venues across the UK, Theatre Severn have teamed up with Flash and Media Partner Wild Edric to live stream a unique online concert from the venue. Viewers can experience a virtual show of non-stop Queen hits guaranteed to have you rocking from the comfort of your home.

Theatre Severn’s Marketing Officer, Beki Poole said: “We’re really excited to team up with Flash and Wild Edric Media to live stream a virtual concert. Flash have a huge following across Shropshire and around the UK with their concerts frequently selling out at the venue.

“As much as we’d love to welcome audiences back for a live performance indoors, we’re hoping people can still join us for this online viewing which we’ll be streamed live on the Theatre Severn YouTube channel this Saturday from 7.30pm. Everyone is welcome to tune in, we only ask that viewers kindly consider donating what they can via a donation link which will be available during the live stream. Any support is hugely appreciated.”

Wild Edric Media’s Managing Director, Carl Walker, said “We are thrilled to be working with Theatre Severn and the band to livestream this special fund-raising show. At such a challenging time for the industry, we felt it was important to try and help our friends and colleagues in the Creative Arts sector, by not only hopefully raising donations but also keeping theatre venues alive in people’s minds and hearts. I really hope people tune in and show their support for such an important venue in our region. And after all, who doesn’t love a bit of Queen!”

Flash: A Tribute to Queen will be available to stream online via Theatre Severn’s YouTube channel on Saturday 15 August at 7.30pm.