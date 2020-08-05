Coronation Street star and stage heavyweights to judge Shropshire virtual talent show

Coronation Street’s Geoff Metcalfe, actor Ian Bartholomew, joins stars of stage and screen who have generously offered their time to take part in ‘Shropshire’s Got Talent’, an exciting online competition open to all.

Two of the ‘Shropshire’s Got Talent’ competitions judges – Ian Bartholomew and Loveday Ingram

The talent show forms part of an extravaganza of entertainment hosted by the Shropshire Virtual Show, an online event celebrating the very best of the county. The show takes place on Saturday 22 August in aid of five Shropshire charities: The Cavalier Centre, League of Friends to RJAH, The Movement Centre, Dog A.I.D and Shropshire Rural Communities Charity.

The judges – Ian Bartholomew, Loveday Ingram, Michael Jenkins, Pip Minnithorpe and Grace Tong – have backgrounds right across the entertainment industry and will make up a formidable panel set to provide winners with invaluable feedback.

Loveday Ingram, National Theatre Producer, and husband Ian Bartholomew, said: “We are delighted to be involved and so pleased to be supporting the wonderful charities that will benefit.”

Ian, who was recently involved in one of Coronation Street’s most dramatic domestic violence storylines but who could not be less like his villainous character, is keen to help talent shine in Shropshire. He added: “I understand there will be some exciting industry experiences as prizes so definitely worth uploading your video now.”

Pip Minnithorpe, West End Theatre Associate Director, whose credits include Mamma Mia, Wicked and Harry Potter and theCursed Child, said: “I am thrilled to be judging this competition; I know there are a lot of talented people in Shropshire and who knows we might uncover future stars of the West End. I am looking for originality, personality and joy of performing.”

Competition entrants are encouraged to upload a video of their talent, which could be dance, singing, playing an instrument or acting. The more unusual skills, perhaps acquired in lockdown such as Yo-yoing or playing the spoons, are also encouraged!

Entrants are asked to make a suggested donation when they upload their video and talented participants can enter as many times as they like in the following categories:

12 and under

17 and under

18 and over

Seniors

Michael Jenkins, Shropshire-based TV and stage actor, said: “We know that many people have taken the opportunity to develop their talents in lockdown, particularly on platforms like TikTok. I’m really keen to see seniors participate, so why not share with us and who knows where it could lead – we might even find Shropshire’s answer to Colin Thackery!”

Grace Tong, founder of the Chinese Arts and Culture Centre and a dance specialist, concluded: “Entrants will have a really wide audience for their talent via this competition so I would encourage all students to have a go!”

To take part in this competition go to the website, upload your video and complete your details at www.shropshirevirtualshow.com/shropshires-got-talent/