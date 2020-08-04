Experience live outdoor family theatre in Telford this August

Telford & Wrekin Council is offering the opportunity to experience live family theatre performances in unique outdoor settings during August.

‘Tales from the Trees’ is a terrific tangle of puppetry, storytelling, live music and comedy, with a theme that embraces natural history, folklore and ecology

Theatres are currently closed because of the coronavirus pandemic but the council together with The Place have put together a packed programme of events.

It starts with a performance of Tales From The Trees by the Squashbox Theatre Company on Saturday August 8.

Tales From The Trees is a terrific tangle of puppetry, storytelling, live music and comedy with an engaging theme that embraces natural history, folklore and ecology.

The show features Craig, the friendly forest ranger and tree expert and is suitable for children aged five and over.

Performances will be at 1pm and 3pm at the Stirchley Chimney in Telford Town Park. Tickets will be £30 for a family group of up to six people.

The Stirchley Chimney will also be the venue for Fantastic Family Funnies on Sunday August 9.

This is a family stand up comedy show featuring comedians James Cook, Jay Foreman and host Cerys Nelmes. It starts at 1pm, is suitable for children aged six and over and tickets are again £30 for a family group of up to six people.

The third outdoor show of the summer season takes place on Thursday 20th August when the popular Wind In The Willows story by Kenneth Grahame, adapted by Oliver Gray comes to the Teenage Amphitheatre.

Join Mole, Rat and Badger and of course Toad who just can’t help getting into trouble! This show is recommended for children aged 5+ and their families

Show times are 1pm and 3pm. Tickets are £30 for a family group of up to 6 people.

The fourth outdoor show of the summer season takes place on Saturday August 22 when Hotbuckle Productions perform Emotion On The Oceans.

This show is at 2pm in the Telford Town Park Teenage Amphitheatre.

Join Captain Crossbones and Jolly Roger embarking on a journey of discovery in order to discover ways of coping with some of the “big feelings” they are having.

Packed with fun, music and audience participation, this show is ideal for the enjoyment and learning of all primary school aged children.

Tickets £30 for a family group of up to 6 people.

The Teenage Amphitheatre in Telford Town Park is also the venue on Sunday 23 August for popular pantomime performer and author Ian Billings who will do a double act with illustrator, poet and writer Chris White.

They are performing as The Line Kings – a crazy kids’ poetry and cartoon show stuffed with “bags of gags, tons of puns and oodles of doodles, reams of rhymes, gallons of giggles and sacks of silliness.”

It features stories and poetry performed and brought to life with live illustrations. Show times are 12pm, 1.30pm and 3pm and tickets are £12 for a group of up to six people.

The final show of the season is a specially adapted performance of Alice in Lockdown.

Join Alice as she ventures through the Lockdown Looking Glass and explores a curious world filled with Cheshire Cats, White Rabbits and Red Queens, all while keeping a safe distance of 2 meters.

Whether battling Tweedle-dum and Tweedle-dee for the last loo roll or attending the Mad Hatter’s tea party via Zoom, Alice’s socially-distanced adventures are the perfect antidote to the stay-at-home blues.

It takes place on Thursday 27th August at 2pm at the Stirchley Chimney in Telford Town Park. Tickets £30 for a family group of up to 6 people.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Leisure, Libraries and Culture, said: “It is a shame that events like the carnival and the balloon fiesta could not take place as planned. However we are delighted that we are able to put on a programme of entertainment for all the family during the summer holidays.

“I hope people will bring a cushion and come along and enjoy these excellent shows which take place in unique outdoor settings.

“We would like to reassure all customers that all these events will take place under strict government recommended social distancing guidelines.”

Tickets are online only and can be booked at www.theplacetelford.com