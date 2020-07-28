Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery reopens with free entry

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery has reopened with free entry to visitors until the autumn.

Inside Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery. Photo: Shropshire Council

The Government announced that museums and art galleries could reopen from 4 July, and staff have been working tirelessly to make the museum safe for all ahead of reopening.

Visits to Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery typically last up to two hours. To enable social distancing to be followed, a maximum of 50 people will be permitted entry into the museum in the morning, and another 50 in the afternoon.

Tickets must be pre-booked for each person in your party, including babies and children. This is so museum staff are aware of how many people will be visiting and to make sure social distancing can be followed, to give all visitors a safe and relaxing experience while journeying through the galleries.

Fay Bailey, museums service manager at Shropshire Council, said:

“We are delighted to be reopening the museum again in time for the school summer holidays. Our staff have worked so hard, and we can’t wait to welcome people back and continue to share the stories of Shropshire. As a welcome back offer, we are offering free entry for a limited time, which we’re very excited about.

“We have put a number of measures in place in line with Government guidance so things may look a little different. These have been done to keep you safe, and we kindly ask that people follow these when visiting. You will find further details on the museum website and at the point of booking.”

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said:

“Whether you are local to the area or visiting, Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery is one of the ‘must see’ visitor attractions in Shrewsbury and Shropshire.

“It is fantastic news that the museum is now able to open in time for the school holidays, and for those looking stay in the UK for their summer holidays this year. I would urge everyone to visit this stunning museum and support the county’s community assets.”

You can pre-book your visit by visiting the website.