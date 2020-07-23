15.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 24, 2020
Home Entertainment

The Festival of Imagination returns to Ironbridge this autumn

By Shropshire Live

Despite many events being cancelled this year due to coronavirus, “The Festival of Imagination” will return to the Ironbridge Gorge this autumn with a new and exciting mix of online and interactive outdoor activities, including specialist talks, poetry, micro events, walks and trails.

People will be able to indulge in the rich heritage, arts and landscape of the gorge either online or in person, while also staying safe.

The “Festival of Imagination”, facilitated by Telford & Wrekin Council in partnership with community groups and local businesses, will run between 12-27 September. 

The Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site will once again be showcasing wonderful arts, crafts, culture, music, landscape and literature with the perfect backdrop – plus a new opportunity this year to ‘taste the gorge’, with an additional focus on local food, inviting local food producers to join.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Culture and Events Team, with the support of the Festival Steering Group and many partner organisations have been working hard to ensure this year’s popular event can return safely, in line with government’s guidelines.

All online elements will be free of charge, while socially distanced workshops and live performances will be ticketed. 

The programme is now coming together for 2020, with exciting ideas, ‘join in at home’ and live streaming events planned – to ensure social distancing.  

The festival’s approach echoes visitors’ feedback (on currently staying closer to home) as well as “Love your Home” campaign, recently launched for the summer holidays by Discover Shropshire and Telford, inviting families to continue to explore, appreciate and enjoy what is on their doorstep. 

Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Visitor Economy & The World Heritage site said: “We are delighted to announce the return of “The Festival of Imagination”.

 “The Festival was a huge success last year and in order to host it safely this year, our teams and partners have been working hard to ensure social distancing measures are in place and some of the events are being streamed online, so more people can take part from the comfort of their own home. 

“We have a wide range of interactive activities planned, including a new ‘taste the gorge’ locally sourced food element but also many activities from last year, such as art, poetry, local history workshops, local walks and trails and many others.”

Local celebrity chef, Shropshire Lad, Adam Purnell, is already on board and said: ‘I am super excited to be working with Festival of Imagination, after the strangest summer I’ve ever known.

“It’s great to put on some entertainment and great food for people once again! “Ironbridge had been my stomping ground since I was a kid, and I’m incredibly passionate about the area and our incredible local products, so this one is right up my street and I can’t wait to get stuck in!’

Marion Blockley, from Ironbridge Coracle Trust said: “The Ironbridge Coracle Trust is delighted to be part of the Ironbridge Festival Steering Group once again.

“Sadly this year the ever popular Coracle Regatta can’t take place due to coronavirus restrictions.

“But with the help of the Festival Team we will be celebrating happy memories from last year via a Twitter Storm.

“We will also be sharing stories online of the Ironbridge Coracle tradition and Coracle Heritage from around the world.”

Rod Sheppard’s, Chair of Secret Severn Arts, said: “It is great to know that the Festival of Imagination is going ahead this year and that it is linked to the Secret Severn Art Trail, which starts on 3 September.  

“It is so important that, after all the pain and frustrations of the “lock-down”, we involve the public in this exciting cocktail of activity all linked to the arts, history and local culture. 

“I can’t think of a better way of promoting a spirit of optimism and creativity across our community.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Work has started to build Shrewsbury's newest care home, pictured are Paul Bees (Castleoak), Peter Griffiths (Care UK) and Matt Villis (Castleoak)

Work starts on new multi-million pound Shrewsbury care home

Work has started to build a new multi-million-pound care home on Oteley Road in Shrewsbury, which will cater for 80 residents and create 86 new jobs.
Read Article
An artist's impression of The Collective shopping area. Image: Shropshire Council

New independent traders’ gallery to open in the Darwin Shopping Centre

A new specially created shopping gallery for independent traders will be developed in Shrewsbury’s Darwin Shopping Centre later this year.
Read Article
Thanks to a £10,000 donation by neighbours, Besblock, the nursery is now able to get on with renovations ready to open back up in September

Good neighbours donate £10k to Telford nursery devastated by fire

A Telford nursery, which was left devastated last month when its premises were destroyed in a major blaze, has received a £10,000 donation from its neighbours.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Alex Cleland from Shifnal, the region’s official of the year, at Wimbledon

Trio of regional Shropshire winners to step into the spotlight at virtual LTA Tennis Awards

Shropshire’s trio of regional winners in the LTA Tennis Awards will find out later this month if they are also national winners at a virtual ceremony presented by Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith.
Read Article
Players enjoying tennis at Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club

Membership numbers rise for Shropshire tennis clubs

Tennis clubs across Shropshire have seen membership numbers rise since the sport was given the green light to resume in May.
Read Article
Telford Tigers 2020/21 home and away kit

Telford Tigers reveal 2020/21 kit

Telford Tigers have revealed their 2020/21 kit designs for both the home and away regular season shirts.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

James Worthington, Managing Director of MyWorkwear

£25,000 investment puts Telford workwear specialist back on course for £2m sales

A Telford workwear specialist is bouncing back from Covid-19 thanks to renewed investment and the acquisition of new garment print technology.
Read Article

GutterPRO nominated for major franchising award

GutterPRO, directed by Telford-based businessman Tony Rafferty, has been shortlisted in the Emerging franchisor category at the bfa HSBC British Franchise Awards.
Read Article
Experienced Solicitor Tori Shephard has joined Aaron & Partners’ growing Employment team in Shropshire

Aaron & Partners strengthens its services with key appointment

Legal practice Aaron & Partners has announced the appointment of an experienced Solicitor in its Employment team to further bolster its Shrewsbury office.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the three adapted bungalows operated by the Ethos Group

Oswestry-based charity appeals for volunteers and new trustees

An Oswestry-based charity is appealing for volunteers to step forward as board members and supporters as it starts to rebuild its work in the “new normal” of the coronavirus outbreak.
Read Article
The Hive

Shropshire charity continues to provide vital support

The Hive, a charity and venue based in Shrewsbury town centre is continuing to provide vital support after successfully adapting its wellbeing projects to take place in virtual spaces during Lockdown.
Read Article
Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Celebrity gardeners Penny Meadmore and David Domoney are taking part in the virtual event

Shrewsbury Flower Show goes virtual for 2020

This year's Shrewsbury Flower Show is to take place virtually after the annual event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
Read Article

The Festival of Imagination returns to Ironbridge this autumn

Despite many events being cancelled this year due to coronavirus, “The Festival of Imagination” will return to the Ironbridge Gorge this autumn.
Read Article
DJs Dave and Benno from The 90s Revival

Shropshire Drive-in goes back to the 90s

A night of music dedicated to the 1990s is heading to the West Mid Showground with a 90s Revival Night added to the Shropshire Drive-in series.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
Pictured outside the Water Rat Inn Ironbridge are Alex Nicoll and Manager Lee Howard

Ironbridge celebrates launch and re-launch of local pubs

Following months of refurbishment interspersed with two floods and a virus pandemic, Ironbridge is celebrating the launch and re-launch of two local pubs.
Read Article

Annual Ginger and Spice Festival to be held as virtual event

The 4th annual Ginger and Spice Festival is to be held as an online virtual event for 2020 in response to Covid19 pandemic.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
light intensity drizzle
15.7 ° C
16 °
15.6 °
87 %
2.1kmh
90 %
Fri
21 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
17 °
Tue
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP