Shrewsbury Flower Show goes virtual for 2020

This year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show is to take place virtually after the annual event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Celebrity gardeners Penny Meadmore and David Domoney are taking part in the virtual event

Shropshire Horticultural Society led by the Chair of the Marketing Subcommittee, Amanda Jones, will hold the virtual event between 12noon and 8pm on Friday 14 and Saturday 15 August.

The event will run on the Shrewsbury Flower Show social media pages, predominately on the main Facebook page and YouTube. Links to videos, photographs and competition results will also feature on the show’s website.



Those who are less familiar with social media channels are being encouraged to ask relatives or neighbours to help them access the event.

Amanda said: “It would be a shame to just do nothing on those two days in August. Having posted a comment on Facebook to see whether people would be interested, the feedback was positive and so it inspired me to see what we could come up with.

“We’re holding some of our typical competitions found in the Severn Dingle Marquees, for children, along with a colouring competition kindly sponsored by Scribble Inc. Entry is easy and prizes will include free entry to classes and the next Shrewsbury Flower Show. Full details can be found on the above webpage as well as our social media, and entries close 1 August 2020.

“The event has already generated some terrific interest from some of the show’s regular exhibitors and traders, some of whom are offering discounts. These businesses will feature throughout the two days as well as on the website.”



Amanda says support is really positive with the 2019 celebrity gardener David Domoney, and Penny Meadmore, who was due to be at the show this year having been in 2017 and 2018, joining Margaret Thrower and Alan Wilding for a ‘free to join’ live Zoom Gardeners Q&A details of which can be found on the website and social media channels.

Local chefs James Sherwin, Chris Burt, Paul Crowe and mixologist James Hitchen have already been videoed putting together culinary delicacies and mixing amazing cocktails.

A popular band with locals The Christians, who headlined the show a number of years ago, have provided a personal message along with a couple of lockdown tracks. Footlights Dance School have kindly shared some of their recent performances, and we have a montage of photographs overlaid with singing from Of One Accord.



Amanda added, “We are still fine-tuning the itinerary for the two days, those interested should keep an eye on our Facebook page so they don’t miss out.”