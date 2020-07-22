14.1 C
Shropshire Drive-in goes back to the 90s

By Shropshire Live

A night of music dedicated to the 1990s is heading to the West Mid Showground with a 90s Revival Night event added to the Shropshire Drive-in series.

DJs Dave and Benno from The 90s Revival

Shropshire Festivals have organised the 90s Revival Night on the 1 August hosted by two well known local DJs.

Shrewsbury based DJs Dave and Benno will be providing the tunes, fresh from their Facebook lockdown live sets. The duo has been DJ-ing throughout the UK since the 90s, and since 2018 have been focussing on the best of the decade when it all began for them.

They were due to hold a big event in June, so when the global pandemic hit they decided to hold their first live set from their kitchen instead and the pair attracted over 10,000 online viewers. Their popularity continued over the weeks that followed, with a growing devoted fan base.

Dave Prince from the DJ duo comments on the success of their online live sets: “We’ve had messages from people all over the globe thanking us for giving them something to look forward to every week, which is truly astonishing for two local lads!

“Our first live show since lockdown will be at the Shropshire Drive-in, and we can’t thank the organisers enough for providing a safe platform for us to bring our show to a live audience at long last. Ticket numbers are limited, so we hope the people of Shropshire snap them up whilst they are still available!”

Dave and Benno plan to tour the UK with their show and will continue with the live streams once a month.

Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals, is looking forward to it: “You can expect to hear some of the best 90s dance tracks, mixed by Dave and Benno themselves, and they will be taking shout outs on the night. You won’t be able to resist dancing along to their euphoric mix, and you’ll definitely be encouraged to beep your horns and flash your headlights!”

Car Radio Audio

Attendees will be able to tune in to the show’s audio through their car radio or they can set-up a rave next to their car in their dedicated zone. There will be street food available that can be delivered straight to the 90s revellers.

Tickets are available from www.shropshiredrivein.co.uk. Shropshire Festivals have also just released tickets for a kids disco on Saturday 1 August from 11am until 1:30pm. Gates open for the 90s Revival at 5pm later the same day.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
