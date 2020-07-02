Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90’s music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.

Oliver Benbow hands over the Evoque keys to Annaliza Bottomley watched by Paul Bennett and Dave Prince.

Shropshire DJs Dave Prince & Paul Bennett have kept 90’s music fans entertained thanks to their ‘Lockdown Live’ broadcasts on Facebook from their kitchens over the past 16 weeks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On last week’s show they gave away a car for a weekend and an overnight stay at Peckforton Castle to an NHS Worker, courtesy of Hatfields Jaguar Landrover.



A big surprise for Shrewsbury health worker

Health care worker Annaliza Bottomley won the prize during a 90’s revival live DJ set. Annaliza, aged 31, from Meole Brace, who is married with three boys, works at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, and said: “I was nominated by my friend Natasha Taylor and was face-timing my mother during the show on Saturday when I noticed several missed calls on my phone and when I checked, it was Natasha, screaming ‘You’ve won … you’ve won!’



“I am absolutely thrilled to be drawn out of the hat live on air and get the chance to come into the showroom and take my choice of these beautiful prestigious vehicles and my prize also includes a stay at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, so that will be a really welcome special break for me.”



Head of business at Hatfields Jaguar Land Rover in Shrewsbury, Oliver Benbow, added, “We are delighted to give something back to the NHS and the community and are sure that Annaliza will simply love her weekend away in the latest Range Rover Evoque, and as a member of our fantastic NHS she certainly deserves it!

Last lockdown show

Their last lockdown show will be on Saturday 4 July with a 2-hour special, including some reruns of the acts they have featured.

Paul Bennett, who DJ’d at local pubs and clubs across Shropshire for over thirty years said: ”We get lots of messages each week thanking us for what we have done, giving people something to look forward to each week. We’ve had messages saying that we are the only thing that has kept them sane throughout the whole Lockdown. These messages are coming from people all over the globe, which is truly astonishing and I think it’s why it is hard for us two local lads to understand what we have really done.”



DJ Dave Prince said: This weekend (4th July) will see the last of our shows, between 6pm and 8pm, as we concentrate our efforts and begin preparations for staging our big 90’s Revival event in Shrewsbury next year.”

Dave added: “This isn’t the end, it’s only the end of the weekly LIVE Streams. When we are allowed, we are planning on touring around the Country at intermit venues and starting a monthly LIVE Stream, so that the people who have been watching us weekly can get a chance to watch the show LIVE.



Music icons lined up for 2021

The live 90’s Revival event this year had to be cancelled, but it will be back in action together with around 10 live bands at the two-night 90’s Revival meeting to be held at the county showground in Shrewsbury on 4 and 5 of June next year.

A host of 90’s music icons haven been lined up with Cappella, N-Trance, Angie Brown (voice of Bizarre Inc), Urban Cookie Collective, Dario G, Alice DJ, Maxx, Anita Doth (voice of 2 unlimited hits) and D-Ream, all of which have had many top 10 hits during the 90s.

Tickets have now gone on sale for next year’s 90’s Revival Live Event at the Greenhous West Mid Showground. Tickets are available from www.the90srevival.co.uk