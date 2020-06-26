24.8 C
RAF Museum Cosford to reopen on Monday 6 July

By Shropshire Live

Following recent advice from the Government and Public Health England, RAF Museum Cosford will re-open its doors to visitors on Monday 6 July.

RAF Museum Cosford is also the only place in the world where you can see all three of Britain's V-Bombers including the Vulcan. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum
With the health and safety of visitors and colleagues in mind, the Museum will now be asking visitors to pre-book their arrival time at rafmuseum.org.  While still offering free entry to all, the new timed ticket approach will guarantee the space needed for a safe and enjoyable day out.

The Museum has been working hard behind the scenes to prepare new social distancing measures in preparation for re-opening, a one-way visitor flow and a limit of the number of people in each building will be in place when the Museum reopens on 6 July.

Hand sanitiser will be available at the entrance to each hangar and throughout each building. Hand washing facilities are also available in all Museum buildings.  We also encourage visitors to act in a manner that respects the safety of others.

The RAF Museum is unique in terms of our size, we offer wide open spaces – both inside and out, and a range of exhibits that will engage the whole family.  Both sites have large green spaces, ideal for a summer picnic and we are also offering take-away food at our restaurants. Onsite parking is available, and the Museum shop will also be open and take contactless payment.

Barry Smith, Director of Visitor and Commercial Development, RAF Museum:

“We are incredibly happy to welcome our visitors back and have implemented a range of measures across both sites to ensure a safe and great day out for the whole family. Our friendly staff are also committed to creating a considerate and respectful environment for all our visitors. With our expansive spaces and engaging exhibits, we are the ideal day out for the summer.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
