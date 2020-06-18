The Holroyd Community Theatre Shines Bright

Although the shops are starting to open this week, details have yet to emerge of when theatre, concert and gallery goers will be able to start booking tickets. However, for lovers of creative arts, there are exciting opportunities in abundance with The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry, programme of virtual events.

Ian Bartholomew, best known for his role as Geoff in Coronation Street introduced the ‘Leave a Light On’ concept

Developed in collaboration with local arts organisations, the programme has been curated to provide audiences far and wide with a weekly programme of virtual creativity and archived productions to enjoy from the safety and comfort of home during lockdown.

Launching the ‘Holroyd Community Together’ project, British theatre and television actor Ian Bartholomew, best known for his role as Geoff in Coronation Street introduced the ‘Leave a Light On’ concept, which underpins the programme.

Explaining the theatrical tradition of a light always being left on, Ian’s message was that despite the challenge that lockdown is posing to arts organisations across the country with theatres in darkness for the foreseeable future, plans have been made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.

Shaped by local arts groups and societies with representatives from Music, Drama, Art and Community organisations, the opening weeks have provided collaborative works from award-winning choirs and orchestras; North Shropshire Music and Wrexham Symphony Orchestra, Face2Face Performance Academy and local solo performers.

Over the coming weeks, audiences will be treated to a continuingly diverse programme including evenings of entertainment celebrating Welsh culture, musical theatre, amateur dramatics, recitations and chamber music.

Carolyn Tilley, board member for The Holroyd Community Theatre and leading on the initiative said, “We have been overwhelmed with the positive response to our community programme. We hope that people will visit our website each week to view the talented performers in our communities, and support us in sharing them with people you know.’’

To watch the weekly performances please visit www.hctogether.co.uk. If you would like to get involved in the initiative please contact kelly@theholroyd.com