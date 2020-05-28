Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

The four-day festival usually takes place at the West Mid Showground in Berwick Road over the Bank Holiday Weekend but organisers have created ‘Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival’ to fill the gap on August 29 and 30.

The online festival will feature musical performances recorded exclusively for the event, inclusive workshops for all ages, dances and broadcasts of some of its most popular past shows.

More than 7,000 people a day normally attend the festival, which draws crowds from across the UK and abroad. Its line up always features the cream of folk, roots and acoustic musicians from across the UK to international Americana and world music stars.

Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival has been funded thanks to grants from the National Lottery via the Arts Council England Emergency Response Fund and Shropshire Council’s Emergency Arts Fund.

Festival Director Sandra Surtees said: “We have incredibly loyal supporters and the festival is often their most anticipated weekend of the year.

“Although we can’t be together, we hope that people will enjoy recreating their own festival at home by joining in our virtual activities including workshops, dances or listening to their favourite artists.

“Of course it won’t be the same as being there but we hope that Virtually Shrewsbury Folk will go some way to filling the big void that we will all feel over the festival weekend. We are very grateful to the Arts Council and Shropshire Council for supporting us to deliver this programme that everyone can get involved with.”

A full programme will be available at www.shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk from early August. Updates will also be available on the festival’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms.

Organisers are in the process of confirming the line up for next year’s festival that will take place from August 27 to 31, 2021.