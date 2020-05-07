Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti Telford concerts not going ahead due to coronavirus

Concerts by Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti which were due to take place in Telford Town Park this June are no longer taking place due to coronavirus.

Sir Tom Jones

The two evenings of entertainment organised and managed by Orchard Events were due to take place on 27 and 28 June. In line with government advice, the decision has been taken that they can no longer go ahead.

The good news is that Sir Tom Jones has been rearranged for 27 June 2021 and any tickets purchased remain valid and have been transferred to the new date.

The organisers are still waiting for confirmation as to whether Jack Savoretti can be rearranged and they ask that customers who have tickets be patient and wait a little longer for confirmation of a new date in 2021.

Sir Tom Jones said: “I am really sorry to have to inform you that my shows scheduled for this Summer have had to be postponed until next year.

“As you most likely are aware, public performances are sadly not going forward as normal for just about everyone who works in music and entertainment.

“My team have been monitoring the UK government advice on organised gatherings and I now need to take this action to ensure the protection of fans, my crew and everyone who works in support of the shows.

“It is also important to help ease the pressure on those working on the front line to fight this virus.

“You all know how much I love performing but everybody’s safety must come first.

“In the meantime, please stay home, stay safe and I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Jack Savoretti

Jack Savoretti said: “Every consideration has been given to the safety and wellbeing of the fans, band, crew and event organisers.

“Considerable effort is being made to reschedule this show. We hope to bring you more news within a month.”

Telford & Wrekin Council say for information regarding terms and conditions around tickets customers have purchased, please speak to the ticket agent you booked with directly as neither the council or Telford Town Park will be able to advise or help with this.

If you booked through Tickets Telford and have received confirmation regarding your tickets and still have questions please email theplace@telford.gov.uk. Please bear in mind due to Covid-19 teams are working remotely so it might take longer than normal to respond.