Choir marks VE Day 75th Anniversary with songs to keep the blues away

Got 2 Sing Choir is inviting everyone to join in with their VE Day 75th Anniversary celebrations.

Choir founder, Beth Dunn will be leading the online sing along

Each day this week the choir will host ‘live’ daily sing-alongs with a 40s / wartime theme on their facebook page. Songs will include: White Cliffs of Dover, Pack Up Your Troubles and Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

The singalongs take place Mon – Thursdays 7.30pm and Fri – Sun 4pm and anyone can join in by visiting https://www.facebook.com/got2singuk/

For choir members, Got 2 Sing Choir is then hosting a virtual VE Day 75th Anniversary virtual party, via Zoom, themed ‘We’ll Meet Again.’ A good, traditional knees up is promised, with songs such as We’ll Meet Again, Rule Britannia, You’ll Never Walk Alone, & Land of Hope and Glory.

Members have been invited to chill the fizz, prepare the sandwiches and bake their best cakes for one of the liveliest on-line picnics, be it in their garden or in their lounge!

Choir founder, Beth Dunn, commented, ‘We’re quite excited about hosting our virtual picnic and hope it will bring some much needed sunshine for everyone! Singing is proving to help maintain people’s mental health during these troubled times. It’s amazing how everyone has embraced the technology too during lockdown. Social media such as Facebook and platforms such as ‘Zoom’ have provided a lifeline for members and leaders alike.”

Got 2 Sing Choir comprises 16 (17 inc Youth Choir) contemporary choirs which span the West Midlands, Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Gloucestershire. Got 2 Sing Choir is a community; a lifeline for many, a forum for fun and laughter. It has helped members combat loneliness, health issues – (mental and physical) and improve self-confidence.