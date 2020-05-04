7.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Bank holiday festival to share a virtual hug

By Shropshire Live

This bank holiday weekend you will be able to take part in a 3 day virtual festival, with a line up including live music, arts & crafts, storytelling, bake alongs, yoga, cocktail workshops and much more, there will even be a learn to Lindy hop tutorial for VE day.

Event organiser Annie Hambley with son Bodhi

Money raised will go to The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) Charity, to support staff at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Event organiser Annie Hambley, who was one of the founders of Shrewsbury’s Big Busk festival, said she decided to organise the event because she felt everybody needed a “big virtual hug” as they cope with the restrictions put in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Annie, 38, said: “We watched the Camp Bestival virtual sleepover event and they had all these amazing events set up with links to various activities, we had a really fantastic time and felt that happy, carefree feeling you get from a festival, so thought “let’s do our own little one”

“I was planning to do it over two days, but the response by people wanting to be involved was incredible and with it being VE day on the Friday I thought let’s make a long weekend of it”

“I think everyone needs a great, big hug at the moment and if you can’t give one to the people you love then this is how I’m going to do it – a big virtual hug via an online festival.”

The events line up will be available on the festivals Facebook page from Thursday and the links to access the activities and artists performing will be posted throughout the weekend at www.facebook.com/rainbowsandhappydays

There will also be a festival ‘market village’ with links to buy festival food, drink, produce, craft materials and clothes to support local businesses who are finding things tough during the pandemic. The Saturday night of the festival is “takeaway night, with local businesses joining in to deliver pizzas, wine, brownies and meals locally.

People can donate to SaTH by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rainbowsandhappydaysfestival

Annie said: “although this current time is isolating, it has also brought people together, I have made some wonderful new friends through social media and massive thanks to fellow mum Clare Roberts, who got in touch and has created the logo and design work, she had also been a great personal support”

“We really want as many people as possible to join in live, but the links will also be available for people to download and watch at a later time.

“I’m also asking people to take a picture of themselves giving a virtual hug, and send it to rainbowsandhappydays@gmail.com. The idea is to make a video of one big community virtual hug.”

Annie is no stranger to fundraising for SaTH. In 2018 she and husband Mark raised money for the Trust’s Shropshire and Mid Wales Fertility Centre to thank them following the birth of their son, Bodhi.

Julia Clarke, Director responsible for SaTH Charity, said: “This is a fantastic idea and a great way to support our charity and everyone who is staying at home and looking for something to do this Bank Holiday weekend. A huge thank you to Annie and to everyone who is taking part in the festival.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Midlands Air Ambulance - Generic

Motorcyclist dies in Telford collision

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Telford this afternoon.
Tim King (left) was co-organiser of the Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend with Phil Gillam Mayor of Shrewsbury (pictured right) they are pictured with Richard Dunnilll of Shrewsbury Samaritans

Tribute paid to Shrewsbury’s “warm” and “kind” Tim King

Tribute has today been paid to well-known Shrewsbury man Tim King who died suddenly at the weekend.
Veolia's household recycling centre on Hortonwood. Photo: Google Street View

Coronavirus: Household recycling centres to reopen for essential use

Household recycling centres will reopen across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin from tomorrow – but with strict rules in place to ensure the safety of the public and staff.
Koki DeWalt

Ellesmere College student chosen from thousands for international footballer’s programme

An Ellesmere College student has earned one of only 20 places on an international footballer’s mentoring programme after being chosen from more than 20,000 applicants.
Keith Smith from Newport’s Boughey Gardens Tennis Club, third right, received his lifetime achievement award from Tennis Shropshire president Jilly Broadbent, together with Roy Dixon and Ian Davies from Atlantic Mavericks, in November. He is now one of three Shropshire winners of a regional LTA Award

Impressive trio of Shropshire tennis winners in regional LTA Awards

Shropshire tennis has been impressively recognised with a trio of regional winners in this year’s prestigious Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Shropshire Shufflers

Shropshire Shufflers take part in inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships

Over 40 Shropshire Shufflers took part in the inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships, held between Saturday 4th and Wednesday 8th April.
Business

Mohammed Ahsan, Graham Fuller and Sarah Millington

New Partners appointed at FBC Manby Bowdler

Law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has strengthened its team with a series of new appointments across the Midlands.
Niamh Kelly of the HR Dept Shropshire

Businesses overwhelmingly support campaign for ‘part furlough’

More than four fifths of firms back a motion to introduce a ‘part furlough’ element to the Government’s Job Retention Scheme, according to the results of a survey.
PPE Exchange

Shropshire company creates platform to source and exchange PPE

A Shropshire-based company has launched a free platform to supply, sell and exchange Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Shrewsbury Town in the Community reinvents itself in face of COVID-19

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has adapted to the social distancing measures by engaging with participants virtually in their own homes.
The Orderly Room celebrating Victory in Europe at RAF Andover. Photo: RAF Museum

National Military Service Museums to host Virtual VE Day 75 Festival

The three historical institutions of the British Armed Forces invite the public to ‘stand with your services’ to celebrate 75 years since VE Day on Friday 8 May.
Toni Sian Williams with the cover of her E-book

Shropshire author creates Children’s book dedicated to key workers

A Shropshire woman has been inspired by the heroic efforts of key workers across the country during the current COVID-19 crisis and has created a magical story that depicts them through the eyes of a child.
Entertainment

Popular singer releases Stay at Home song to raise funds for SaTH Charity

A musician has written a Coronavirus-inspired song called ‘Stay at Home’ with all the proceeds going to the charity that supports Shropshire’s two acute hospitals.
Scarlett Mulvihill gets dressed up and in the mood for the Wellington VE Day celebrations

Virtual VE Day planned by Wellington Town Council

A Shropshire town has adapted its plans to mark the VE Day 75th anniversary - but hopes the celebrations will be just as enjoyable.
Each disposable tray serves 12 lip-smacking portions

Shrewsbury family launches lockdown baking service for local charity

A family from Shrewsbury are supporting The Movement Centre, a local charity that is close to their heart, by baking!
Shaun Ward, Founder of Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin celebrates success at The Gin Guide Awards

Local artisan distiller, Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin continues to outshine the best gins in the world, having scooped another award.
Mayor of Wellington Anthony Lowe with Sian Ashton and owner of The Walnut Karen Lee

The Walnut whips up a treat for 1st birthday

A Wellington bar and restaurant, which has become the hub of the community, is marking its first birthday after owners have been left overwhelmed with the support and success of their venture.
