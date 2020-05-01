Popular singer releases Stay at Home song to raise funds for SaTH Charity

A musician has written a Coronavirus-inspired song called ‘Stay at Home’ with all the proceeds going to the charity that supports Shropshire’s two acute hospitals.

Paul Bailey has performed the length and breadth of the UK for the past 30 years, but when the country was put into ‘lockdown’ on 23 March he decided to write a song about the importance of staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

All the money raised from Paul’s ‘Stay at Home’ song will go to The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) Charity, which supports patients, their families and staff at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Paul said: “Under normal circumstances I would be touring the country, but when we shut down as a result of the pandemic I decided to use my time at home to write a song about the importance of the government message while also raising funds for my local hospital trust.

“I was really inspired when the nation came together to clap for NHS heroes and wanted to do something myself to help raise funds for my local hospitals. I thought the only thing I can do is make music so I wrote and performed the song. It was really fun to make and I hope people enjoy listening to it.

“I’d like to raise as much as I can really. This is probably the worst thing we will face in our generation and the great people working in the NHS are under immense pressure.”

Julia Clarke, Director of Corporate Services at SaTH, who is responsible for SaTH Charity, said: “On behalf of the Trust, I would like to thank Paul for releasing this fabulous song. I first heard it on BBC Radio Shropshire and thought it was excellent.”

Those wishing to donate can do so online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-bailey42

The song is also available on iTunes and all other major platforms.