Virtual VE Day planned by Wellington Town Council

A Shropshire town has adapted its plans to mark the VE Day 75th anniversary – but hopes the celebrations will be just as enjoyable.

Scarlett Mulvihill gets dressed up and in the mood for the Wellington VE Day celebrations

Wellington Town Council had really pushed the boat out with plans to host a fabulous outdoor tea party for Wellington residents, complete with cakes, scones and entertainment, to mark 75 years since Victory in Europe was declared on 8th May 1945.

The tea party and celebrations looked set to neatly coincide with a visit from residents and dignitaries from Wellington’s twin town of Châtenay-Malabry, near Paris, who were set to join in the events spanning three days of the bank holiday weekend.

Faced with having to cancel the Market Square street party due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the council is now urging residents and businesses to mark the VE celebrations on Friday, May 8, with their own ‘Picnic in your Garden’ and a ‘Decorate your home in red white and blue’ competition.

Caroline Farrell, events organiser at Wellington Town Council, said: “We encourage local residents to join in from their homes and gardens, whilst staying safe and protecting others, in celebrating this very special bank holiday.

“We would love to see people getting involved by decorating their homes in festive patriotic colours – and in the true spirit of ‘make do and mend’ we’re advising everyone to get resourceful and recycle things they already have.”

Photographic entries for the ‘Decorate your Home’ competition should be sent to caroline.farrell@telford.gov.uk by Wednesday 13 May and there will be cash prizes for the top three which will be payable via bacs.