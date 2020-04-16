Shrewsbury Flower Show cancelled due to coronavirus

The 2020 Shrewsbury Flower Show, due to take place on Friday 14th & Saturday 15th August is the latest event to be cancelled in light of Covid-19 guidelines.

Andrew Cross, Chairman said: “We appreciate that this will be a great disappointment to so many of you, as it is to all those on the General Committee, as the show has been enjoyed by the thousands of visitors who have attended over the past 132 years. Before this, the show had only ever been cancelled during the First and Second World Wars.

“As I hope you will appreciate, cancelling an event of this size involves a large amount of administration. The Society will be in touch with all its Members, ticket holders, exhibitors, traders and volunteers in the forthcoming weeks. In the meantime, I would like to thank you all for your patience whilst we sort all the details out.

The 2021 Shrewsbury Flower Show will be held on Friday 13th & Saturday 14th August