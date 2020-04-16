Date revealed for Shrewsbury Carnival 2021

The team behind Shrewsbury Carnival are busy planning next year’s event which is set to take place on Saturday 19th June 2021.

This year’s event, which was due to take place on 20th June 2020, cannot take place due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. It will be the first year since the carnival was revived for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977 that it has not taken place.

A rising River Severn in 2019 almost saw the event cancelled, but with the hard work of its volunteers, the help of local council officials and Stokes Fun Fair the event went ahead with safety measures in place and proved to be one of the busiest in years.

Simon Cook, Chair of Shrewsbury Carnival, said: “With the current ongoing situation, we decided the event should be cancelled. There are so many uncertainties it would have been foolish to have thought about continuing to organise an event at this time.



“We know Shrewsbury Carnival is a day many look forward to in the local events calendar, so we are disappointed that this year’s event cannot take place.



“As a community event run entirely by volunteers we raise money for local charities, last year supporting around 20 local groups. We know local charities are struggling right now and being unable to support them with funding this year is also something we are also disappointed about.”

Shrewsbury Carnival’s Royalty: Ella – Carnival Queen, Isabelle – Carnival Princess, Aled – Junior Carnival Crier and Carnival attendants Freya, Mary, Lizzy and Jessica, selected via an online application process will continue to represent Shrewsbury Carnival at next year’s event.

Shelley Oliver, Shrewsbury Carnival Secretary said: “We are already planning next year’s carnival via online meetings and look forward to our Royalty representing us. We are planning on making Shrewsbury Carnival 2021 extra special and look forward to welcoming you all to Shrewsbury Quarry and town centre on Saturday 19th June 2021.”