Cappella to join Shropshire DJs in live stream

After a string of chart-toppers in the UK and Europe during the 1990s, current members of Cappella will virtually drop into a live set with two Shropshire DJs this Saturday.

Although the pubs and nightclubs are currently closed, that has not stopped two well known local DJs from carrying on the party, despite the current UK lockdown.

The 90’s Revival is hosted by DJs Dave Prince and Paul Bennett, who DJ’d at local pubs and clubs across Shropshire for over three decades. The 90’s Revival is now into its 5th week broadcasting on Facebook Live. Dave and Paul came up with the idea of using Facebook to do a live set after having to postpone their event in June.

The DJ set plays classic dance tracks from the 90s and party hits all coming live from their kitchens each Saturday from 6pm on Facebook with thousands viewing, requesting songs and mentions. Now reaching a weekly audience of over 100,000 viewers all over the world, they have announced that 90s Dance Act ‘Cappella’ will feature on this week’s show.

Cappella had a number of Top 10 hits in the UK and all over Europe in the 90s, with hits including ‘U Got 2 Let the Music’ and ‘Move on Baby’. They are booked to feature on ‘The 90’s Revival’ Concert which is planned for later in the year at the Greenhous West Mid Showground.

The 90’s Revival on Facebook Live is sponsored by Shropshire Live and you can see the show LIVE this Saturday on Facebook @the90srevival or the shared feed on the Shropshire Live Facebook page between 6 and 7pm.