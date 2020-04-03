Shropshire-based charity launches decorate an egg competition

Children stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown are being given the chance to decorate an egg for Easter to help a Shropshire-based charity.

Sam and Lucy Knight with their decorated eggs

The Movement Centre in Oswestry has launched a competition for children to decorate an Easter egg, with prizes of Cadbury’s chocolate online gift vouchers up for grabs.

It just costs £2.50 to take part, with all proceeds going to The Movement Centre charity, which helps children with movement disabilities to reach their full potential.

To enter, people can post pictures of their eggs on The Movement Centre’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TMCOswestry where they can also make the £2.50 donation to take part.

The winner will be announced on Good Friday, so people don’t have long to enter.

Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler, a long-time supporter of the charity, is sponsoring the Easter activities, and encouraged people to get involved.

Kay Kelly, head of clinical negligence and brain injury specialist at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “These are incredibly challenging times for everyone, and charities are being hit particularly hard.

“The Movement Centre provides an unrivalled service for families with children who have a range of movement disabilities and complex needs, often arising from brain injuries and other neurological conditions.

“Thanks to the dedicated team at The Movement Centre, we have seen children who might not otherwise be able to walk take their first steps and have life-changing therapy to help them live more fulfilling lives, which is so inspiring.

“We have supported The Movement Centre for a long time and are very happy to be sponsoring these Easter activities to help them raise vital funds.

“I would encourage everyone to have a go at the Easter egg decorating competition – I know families are having a hard time keeping the children entertained during this lockdown, so why not have some fun and help raise money for a worthy cause at the same time?”

Victoria Handbury-Madin, chief executive of The Movement Centre, said the charity had to close to the public during the coronavirus pandemic, which had been very difficult for everyone involved.

She said: “This is the first time in 24 years that we have had to close our doors and temporarily stop all of our clinical services, which has been extremely hard for us.

“In 2019 we lost all NHS support for our therapy, due to cuts, so we need the support of companies like Lanyon Bowdler now more than ever. We are extremely grateful for their continued support of our work.

“The charity provides a specialist therapy called Targeted Training. We are the only provider of this therapy, which enables children to gain independence, to develop the skills to gain head control, to sit unaided or to take their first steps.

“This is often life-changing for them and their families.

“We really need the support of local people and businesses now more than ever, and sponsoring activities like this is a brilliant example of how organisations can make a valuable contribution.

“Every penny raised will help us to weather this storm so we can continue to provide our life-changing therapy.”