9.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Home Entertainment

Shropshire County Show postponed until 2021

By Shropshire Live

The Shropshire County Show – which was due to mark its 145th anniversary this year – will next be held in May 2021, organisers have announced.

Shropshire County Show 2019 Rev

The show was due to be held at the Greenhous West Mid Showground on May 23rd but organisers have made the decision to cancel the event due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The free-from event Frestival, due to take place at the showground the week before the county show, has also been cancelled.

Ian Bebbington, Chief Executive Officer at the site, said: “We have been monitoring the situation daily ever since restrictions were first announced due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and trustees decided this week that a decision to next host the show in May 2021 should be taken.

“We will now concentrate our efforts on ensuring the event next year is one that will provide a day that everyone can remember for a long time – we feel it will be needed.

“It has been a truly sad time for us in 2020 with the severe flooding and now the cancellation of the events but we are inspired by the people of Shropshire and their determination to be there for us through thick and thin, and continue to support us all the way.”

Mr Bebbington thanked those who had already come forward to support the site as it faces a difficult period and said showground staff would be in touch with traders, sponsors and ticket holders as soon as possible.

The Shropshire County Agricultural Show was created in the late 19th Century when it was launched as part of the co-operative venture – The Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society.

Since 1875 agriculture has seen massive changes in farming techniques and engine-powered machinery and technology and the show has grown and adapted over many, many years.

“We have been going for an impressive century and a quarter and throughout this time farmers, their families, their employees, and in recent years a wide range of people from towns and cities, have come together to enjoy themselves every May,” added Mr Bebbington.

“The only time the show has ever been cancelled was due to the World Wars and the Foot and Mouth crisis, and now again in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We hope that everybody can stay safe in these times and we hope to see everyone in May 2021 when we plan to host the Shropshire County Show once again, and hopefully Frestival too.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

Featured Article

Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Read Article

News

Coronavirus: Visiting suspended at PRH and RSH

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has today taken the decision to suspend visiting at the PRH and RSH, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read Article
Coronvirus graphic

Coronavirus: New tough measures to deal with national emergency

New measures are in force to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the UK following an announcement by the Prime Minister on Monday evening.
Read Article
Anthony Bangham, Chief Constable for West Mercia Police

Coronavirus: Statement from West Mercia Police Chief Constable

The Chief Constable of West Mercia Police today said that following the Prime Minister’s announcement yesterday, the force along with its partners had taken the decision to declare a major incident across the force area.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Guests enjoying a previous Shropshire CCC annual hospitality day at Wrekin College

Shropshire County Cricket Club cancels annual hospitality event

Shropshire County Cricket Club has cancelled its annual Pure Telecom hospitality event, which was scheduled to take place in July.
Read Article
All smiles, Martyn Silcox (centre) with fellow volunteers working on the tyre wall at Triangle Bend, Loton Park Hill Climb

Season preparations take place at Loton Park Hill Climb

A working party at Loton Park Speed Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury have had a ‘tiring’ time as they prepare the county’s premier motorsport venue for the new season ahead.
Read Article
Ricky plant and players celebrate. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers double delight with championship title victory

Hexagon Telford Tigers took on Raiders in the NIHL National League at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Stuart Danks, DM Recruitment Director

DM Recruitment offer services to support local business

As businesses across the nation face unprecedented challenges, a recruitment firm with branches in Shropshire has adapted its business model to give support to local firms.
Read Article

Network Telecom to offer free remote working advice

Network Telecom has announced that it is offering free advice for any local business who is struggling to work from home or has questions about moving to a remote set up.
Read Article
Avara Foods supplies 25 per cent of the UK’s fresh poultry

Avara Foods creates new roles in Telford

Avara Foods in Telford is creating new roles to meet extraordinary demand by offering a range of fixed term and permanent roles.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

From left, Oswestry shop manager Debbie Woods, Winifred Lloyd, head of retail Ross Henderson, Jean Murray and director of care Becky Richardson

Shop volunteers celebrate 195 years’ service

Two friends who have jointly clocked up 50 years at a Shropshire community shop have been honoured for their commitment.
Read Article
Guy Rowland, the Victorian ‘policeman’, at Blists Hill

Shropshire’s Victorian ‘policeman’ in the line-up for national tourism award

A Shropshire Victorian singing policeman has been named as one of 10 finalists in Visit England’s annual Tourism Superstar competition.
Read Article
Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Organisers of Newport Show postpone this year’s event

The annual Newport Show which was due to be held in July has been postponed until next year.
Read Article
Shropshire County Show 2019 Rev

Shropshire County Show postponed until 2021

The Shropshire County Show - which was due to mark its 145th anniversary this year - will next be held in May 2021, organisers have announced.
Read Article

RAF Cosford Air Show 2020 postponed

The 2020 RAF Cosford Air Show which was to be held on Sunday 14th June has been postponed.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Read Article
James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire

Wild Shropshire relocates to new restaurant in Whitchurch

Wild Shropshire has re-located to open up a brand new restaurant in Green End, Whitchurch.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
9.4 ° C
9.4 °
9.4 °
83 %
3.8kmh
96 %
Wed
13 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
-1 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP