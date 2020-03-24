Shropshire County Show postponed until 2021

The Shropshire County Show – which was due to mark its 145th anniversary this year – will next be held in May 2021, organisers have announced.

The show was due to be held at the Greenhous West Mid Showground on May 23rd but organisers have made the decision to cancel the event due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The free-from event Frestival, due to take place at the showground the week before the county show, has also been cancelled.

Ian Bebbington, Chief Executive Officer at the site, said: “We have been monitoring the situation daily ever since restrictions were first announced due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and trustees decided this week that a decision to next host the show in May 2021 should be taken.

“We will now concentrate our efforts on ensuring the event next year is one that will provide a day that everyone can remember for a long time – we feel it will be needed.

“It has been a truly sad time for us in 2020 with the severe flooding and now the cancellation of the events but we are inspired by the people of Shropshire and their determination to be there for us through thick and thin, and continue to support us all the way.”

Mr Bebbington thanked those who had already come forward to support the site as it faces a difficult period and said showground staff would be in touch with traders, sponsors and ticket holders as soon as possible.

The Shropshire County Agricultural Show was created in the late 19th Century when it was launched as part of the co-operative venture – The Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society.

Since 1875 agriculture has seen massive changes in farming techniques and engine-powered machinery and technology and the show has grown and adapted over many, many years.

“We have been going for an impressive century and a quarter and throughout this time farmers, their families, their employees, and in recent years a wide range of people from towns and cities, have come together to enjoy themselves every May,” added Mr Bebbington.

“The only time the show has ever been cancelled was due to the World Wars and the Foot and Mouth crisis, and now again in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We hope that everybody can stay safe in these times and we hope to see everyone in May 2021 when we plan to host the Shropshire County Show once again, and hopefully Frestival too.”