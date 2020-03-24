Organisers of Newport Show postpone this year’s event

The annual Newport Show which was due to be held in July has been postponed until next year.

The Trustees of the Newport and District Agricultural Society have been monitoring the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and along with advice from the UK Government and Public Health England have taken the sad decision to cancel this year’s show.

In a statement the Trustees said:

The show is a volunteer-led event and is supported by thousands of local visitors, members, staff, exhibitors and traders. We took the view that we could not take the risk of endangering any of these people under the current conditions.

Shows like ours provide a valuable social, economic and cultural event in the local area but the risks are too great to hold it this year.

The Show Committee takes great pride in organising a high quality and entertaining day and although we discussed postponing or holding a different scale of event, the decision was that there are still too many unknown factors to make these feasible options at this time.

This will be a difficult period financially for the people, businesses and organisations that support our event as well as for the Society. We will be in contact shortly with all traders, competitors and suppliers, so please bear with us whilst we organise procedures in the days ahead. Online ticket purchasers will receive a full refund shortly.

John Gough, President of Newport Show said: “It’s very sad to not be holding the event this year but as one of many farmers on the organising committee our focus at this critical time is to concentrate on producing food to feed and support the nation.

“From all of us at Newport Show stay safe, take care of your loved ones and your community and we look forward to welcoming you back to Newport Show on Saturday 10 July 2021.”