RAF Cosford Air Show 2020 postponed

By Shropshire Live

The 2020 RAF Cosford Air Show which was to be held on Sunday 14th June has been postponed.

Organiser today said they had taken the very difficult decision following updates from Her Majesty’s Government on the response to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesperson said: “The success of the Air Show relies on many organisations coming together to provide a safe and enjoyable show, given the timescale and current situation we cannot guarantee normality by June.

“We must also accept that our emergency services need to concentrate on the matter in hand and not be distracted by non-essential activity such as Air Show support. 

“Although we are disappointed to be in this position, we believe it is the right decision to protect the health and well-being of our visitors and serving personnel; this is, and always will be our top priority.

“We want to reassure customers who have purchased tickets that they will be valid for the new date which is still to be arranged. Customers who cannot make the new date will be able to use their tickets for the 2021 show. There will be a refund process in place for those who wish to cancel completely. Please be patient whilst we set this process up.”

Shropshire Live
Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Coronavirus: Second patient with COVID-19 dies at PRH in Telford

A man in his 40s with underlying health conditions has died after testing positive for COVID-19 whilst being cared for at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.
Firefighters at the scene of the fire on the A5 at Shrewsbury. Photo: @LpptNWestMercia

Tractor and trailer involved in fire on A5 near Dobbies roundabout

A fire involving a tractor and trailer caused delays for motorists on the A5 at Shrewsbury this morning.
Coronvirus graphic

Coronavirus: First death of patient with virus confirmed in Telford

A woman in her 40s who was being cared for at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford after testing positive for COVID-19 has died.
Guests enjoying a previous Shropshire CCC annual hospitality day at Wrekin College

Shropshire County Cricket Club cancels annual hospitality event

Shropshire County Cricket Club has cancelled its annual Pure Telecom hospitality event, which was scheduled to take place in July.
All smiles, Martyn Silcox (centre) with fellow volunteers working on the tyre wall at Triangle Bend, Loton Park Hill Climb

Season preparations take place at Loton Park Hill Climb

A working party at Loton Park Speed Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury have had a ‘tiring’ time as they prepare the county’s premier motorsport venue for the new season ahead.
Ricky plant and players celebrate. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers double delight with championship title victory

Hexagon Telford Tigers took on Raiders in the NIHL National League at Telford Ice Rink.
Business as usual at Besblock as customer demand still high during crisis

While the Coronavirus crisis has caused many issues at businesses around the country, Shropshire-based concrete manufacturers Besblock say they’re as busy as ever.
Telford College engineering students on a tour of the GKN manufacturing plant

GKN offers work placements to engineering students

Engineering students from Telford College visited one of the town’s largest manufacturing companies as part of a new industry placement collaboration.
David Coull

Coverage Care offers lifeline to out of work restaurant staff

Coverage Care is offering employment opportunities for catering staff who have lost their jobs or may be facing uncertain circumstances amid the COVID-19 crisis.
From left, Oswestry shop manager Debbie Woods, Winifred Lloyd, head of retail Ross Henderson, Jean Murray and director of care Becky Richardson

Shop volunteers celebrate 195 years’ service

Two friends who have jointly clocked up 50 years at a Shropshire community shop have been honoured for their commitment.
Guy Rowland, the Victorian ‘policeman’, at Blists Hill

Shropshire’s Victorian ‘policeman’ in the line-up for national tourism award

A Shropshire Victorian singing policeman has been named as one of 10 finalists in Visit England’s annual Tourism Superstar competition.
The Alan Surtees Trust was established in memory of the co-founder and director of Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Folk performers urged to apply for grant funding

A trust that aims to support and help develop the careers of young folk performers is inviting applications for its 2020 round of funding.
Shrewsbury's Wacky Races postponed until September

Coronavirus: Shrewsbury’s Wacky Races event postponed

Shrewsbury’s Wacky Races event, planned for May, has been postponed to a later date due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire

Wild Shropshire relocates to new restaurant in Whitchurch

Wild Shropshire has re-located to open up a brand new restaurant in Green End, Whitchurch.
