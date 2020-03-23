RAF Cosford Air Show 2020 postponed

The 2020 RAF Cosford Air Show which was to be held on Sunday 14th June has been postponed.

Organiser today said they had taken the very difficult decision following updates from Her Majesty’s Government on the response to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesperson said: “The success of the Air Show relies on many organisations coming together to provide a safe and enjoyable show, given the timescale and current situation we cannot guarantee normality by June.

“We must also accept that our emergency services need to concentrate on the matter in hand and not be distracted by non-essential activity such as Air Show support.

“Although we are disappointed to be in this position, we believe it is the right decision to protect the health and well-being of our visitors and serving personnel; this is, and always will be our top priority.

“We want to reassure customers who have purchased tickets that they will be valid for the new date which is still to be arranged. Customers who cannot make the new date will be able to use their tickets for the 2021 show. There will be a refund process in place for those who wish to cancel completely. Please be patient whilst we set this process up.”