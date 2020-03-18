4.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Home Entertainment

Folk performers urged to apply for grant funding

By Shropshire Live

A trust that aims to support and help develop the careers of young folk performers is inviting applications for its 2020 round of funding.

The Alan Surtees Trust was established in memory of the co-founder and director of Shrewsbury Folk Festival
The Alan Surtees Trust was established in memory of the co-founder and director of Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Up to four awards of up to £1,000 each will be made to emerging musicians, dancers or singers by the Alan Surtees Trust, which was established in memory of the co-founder and director of Shrewsbury Folk Festival.

Grants will be given to artists who show exceptional skill, talent and promise in their field and whose work is rooted in, or influenced by, folk and traditional music and arts. Funding can go towards a variety of uses included mentoring, new instruments and equipment, recording a debut album or other costs.

Trust chair Dave Cowing said: “We have been able to support some prodigious talent since the trust was launched including Maddie Morris, who went on to win last year’s BBC Young Folk Award.

“It can be hard for young performers, many of whom are juggling studying or work with trying to pursue a career in the industry, to raise the money they need to promote themselves and that is where we come in.

“We are really keen to hear from people working across the folk spectrum and would particularly like to support more dancers and singers as well as solo artists and bands.”

The trust raises funds annually through fundraising events including concerts, donations from supporters and the sale of compilation CDs featuring artists including Billy Bragg, Oysterband, Martyn Joseph, Karine Polwart, and Fay Hield. Resound CDs can be purchased through www.fishrecords.co.uk.

QUALIFYING CRITERIA

Grants are invited from musicians, singers, dancers and other performers in the folk arts. Applicants should be aged between 16 and 30 at the time of application. They must live in the UK and not already have significant financial backing.

Awards of up to £1,000 per person will be given for mentoring and tuition from experts in the genre, hiring of rehearsal and creative space, costs towards new instruments and equipment, recording and production of a debut album, production of promotional materials and marketing support or project research and development expenses such as artist fees or travel expenses.

The closing date for applications is April 30. Only successful candidates will be contacted and the successful recipients will be announced in June. For more information and to apply for a grant go to: www.alansurteestrust.org.uk.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

Featured Article

Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Read Article

News

Firefighters rescue man following kitchen fire in St Georges, Telford

Firefighters rescued a man from a property in St Georges in Telford this afternoon following a fire in the kitchen involving unattended cooking.
Read Article

Coronavirus: Telford & Wrekin Council to temporarily close some facilities

Telford & Wrekin Council has today announced it is to temporarily close a number of its facilities to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read Article

Man charged over burglary and theft of car in Bridgnorth

A man has been charged in connection with a burglary and vehicle theft in Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Guests enjoying a previous Shropshire CCC annual hospitality day at Wrekin College

Shropshire County Cricket Club cancels annual hospitality event

Shropshire County Cricket Club has cancelled its annual Pure Telecom hospitality event, which was scheduled to take place in July.
Read Article
All smiles, Martyn Silcox (centre) with fellow volunteers working on the tyre wall at Triangle Bend, Loton Park Hill Climb

Season preparations take place at Loton Park Hill Climb

A working party at Loton Park Speed Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury have had a ‘tiring’ time as they prepare the county’s premier motorsport venue for the new season ahead.
Read Article
Ricky plant and players celebrate. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers double delight with championship title victory

Hexagon Telford Tigers took on Raiders in the NIHL National League at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn

Marches LEP welcome measures to help businesses survive the coronavirus crisis

The organisation charged with driving economic growth across the Marches today welcomed new measures to help businesses survive the coronavirus crisis.
Read Article
TSR’s Martin Zaki, Beth Harvey, Amie Barter, Toby Shaw and Andy Price.

TSR receives prestigious regional West Midlands industry award

Towler Shaw Roberts has received a prestigious regional industry award for the West Midlands as the firm's reputation continues to grow.
Read Article
Pictured at the cheque presentation are Ange Barre, of Shropshire Epilepsy Support, and Lucy Speed, of Lanyon Bowdler.

Lanyon Bowdler raise funds for local charity at quiz night

A quiz night hosted by a law firm has raised nearly £1,500 to benefit a Shropshire support group.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

From left, Oswestry shop manager Debbie Woods, Winifred Lloyd, head of retail Ross Henderson, Jean Murray and director of care Becky Richardson

Shop volunteers celebrate 195 years’ service

Two friends who have jointly clocked up 50 years at a Shropshire community shop have been honoured for their commitment.
Read Article
Guy Rowland, the Victorian ‘policeman’, at Blists Hill

Shropshire’s Victorian ‘policeman’ in the line-up for national tourism award

A Shropshire Victorian singing policeman has been named as one of 10 finalists in Visit England’s annual Tourism Superstar competition.
Read Article
Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Alan Surtees Trust was established in memory of the co-founder and director of Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Folk performers urged to apply for grant funding

A trust that aims to support and help develop the careers of young folk performers is inviting applications for its 2020 round of funding.
Read Article
Shrewsbury's Wacky Races postponed until September

Coronavirus: Shrewsbury’s Wacky Races event postponed

Shrewsbury’s Wacky Races event, planned for May, has been postponed to a later date due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
The Place in Telford

Coronavirus: The Place in Telford postpones theatre shows

Following the new Government advice, Telford & Wrekin Council has decided to close the theatre and postpone shows at The Place until the end of May.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Read Article
James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire

Wild Shropshire relocates to new restaurant in Whitchurch

Wild Shropshire has re-located to open up a brand new restaurant in Green End, Whitchurch.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
4.6 ° C
5.6 °
3.3 °
89 %
1.2kmh
100 %
Thu
4 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
9 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP