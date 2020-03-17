Coronavirus: Theatre Severn and Old Market Hall to close

Theatre Severn and the Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury are to close from Wednesday 18 March until further notice.

Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council has taken the decision to close the venues following advice from the UK Government which stipulates that people should avoid public buildings, including theatres.

Ticketholders for events between Tuesday 17 March and Sunday 29 March 2020 are offered the following options:



– Await further update where events can be rescheduled. Existing tickets will remain valid for rescheduled dates.



– Request an account credit. Where possible, we would be hugely grateful if ticketholders committed to visit us again when we re-open by accepting an account credit to use against a future booking.



– Alternatively, a full refund is available.

Ticketholders for events beyond this date are asked not to make contact at this time, and await further advice in due course.

Theatre Severn says it is working closely with visiting producers during the coming weeks in order to reschedule events on alternative dates where possible.