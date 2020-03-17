Coronavirus: The Place in Telford postpones theatre shows

Following the new Government advice, Telford & Wrekin Council has decided to close the theatre and postpone shows at The Place until the end of May.

The Place in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council says they are will rearrange shows were they can and provide customers with new dates. Where shows have been rearranged tickets will automatically be transferred to the new date.

Customers who purchased tickets will be contacted directly over the next few days in order of show date with this week’s shows being a priority.

Customers will be offered a credit valid for 12 months for a future show if a new show date hasn’t been confirmed.

The theatre team ask that customers do not contact them directly and that customers wait for them to contact you.