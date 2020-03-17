12.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Coronavirus: The Place in Telford postpones theatre shows

By Shropshire Live

Following the new Government advice, Telford & Wrekin Council has decided to close the theatre and postpone shows at The Place until the end of May.

Telford & Wrekin Council says they are will rearrange shows were they can and provide customers with new dates. Where shows have been rearranged tickets will automatically be transferred to the new date.

Customers who purchased tickets will be contacted directly over the next few days in order of show date with this week’s shows being a priority.

Customers will be offered a credit valid for 12 months for a future show if a new show date hasn’t been confirmed. 

The theatre team ask that customers do not contact them directly and that customers wait for them to contact you. 

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
