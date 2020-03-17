Coronavirus: Shrewsbury’s Wacky Races event postponed

Shrewsbury’s Wacky Races event, planned for May, has been postponed to a later date due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Shrewsbury’s Wacky Races postponed until September

Organisers have moved quickly to postpone the event in view of Government guidance for people to stay at home during the present crisis – but say they are now planning to run the event on September 19.

Shrewsbury Wacky Races was a huge success when it was held for the first time last year with crowds and competitors packing out The Quarry. This year’s event was due to take place on May 24.

Organiser Sarah Belcher, of Sarah Belcher Events, said “This has been an incredibly difficult decision but I feel it is in the best interests of everyone involved in the event that we postpone at this point.

“I have had a meeting with the team at The Quarry and we have taken the decision to postpone the Shrewsbury Wacky Races until September 19. I would like to thank them for coming up with an alternative date so quickly.

“I would also like to thank all of my team, sponsors, charities, racers and traders involved in Wacky Races for their understanding and ongoing support. This is a tough time for events across the world but we hope to be back and have just as much fun later in the year.

“I’m sure everyone will understand the situation and we are now gearing up for September 19.”