Coronavirus: ODEON and Cineworld cinemas close

Following government guidelines, ODEON and Cineworld cinemas are closed until further notice.

The innovative iSense screen at ODEON Telford

A statement said the decision was made in light of the current coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

ODEON says those who have pre-booked tickets online, will have their payment refunded automatically. Limitless membership payments will be paused until their cinemas reopen.

An important message from ODEON pic.twitter.com/tlgnL5FS84 — ODEON (@ODEONCinemas) March 17, 2020

Cineworld has announced the closure of all its cinemas across the UK starting from Wednesday, 18 March.

Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld Group CEO, said: “We are committed to providing safe and healthy environments for our employees and guests and have therefore made the difficult decision to close our cinemas until further notice.

“We deeply value our cinema-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving everyone again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters and the best of independent films and content.”