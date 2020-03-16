Shrewsbury Cartoon Festival postponed

Shrewsbury’s annual Cartoon Festival has been postponed after consideration from the festival’s management committee.

Photo from last year’s festival Photo: Tim King

The Management Committee of Shrewsbury Cartoon Festival met to consider the implications of the Coronavirus outbreak for this year’s event.



Although the Government has not imposed restrictions on events of this kind at present, the action was taken by the Committee as it anticipates that due to the spread of the virus outbreak, these could be introduced before the Festival takes place in mid to late April.



The decision has been taken to postpone the Festival from next month to later in the year. The committee said the situation will be monitored and an announcement about a new date will be made in the future.

Event will return

A statement from the Shrewsbury Cartoon Festival said:



“The Committee takes its responsibilities for the care of its visitors, cartoonists and volunteers very seriously and does not wish to expose them to the potential risks that the virus presents. While there will be a short-term effect on the local economy from the postponement of next month’s Festival it is hoped that the event will be able to return later in the year with its usual programme of exhibitions, workshops and talks.”

Further updates will be posted on the Festival website at www.shrewsburycartoonfestival.org and social media.