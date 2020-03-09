Lilleshall Pantomime Group to entertain with Jack & The Beanstalk

The Lilleshall Pantomime Group’s production of Jack & The Beanstalk takes to the stage this Friday.

The show is fun and good all round friendly entertainment for all the family, full of comedy, songs and special effects.

Performances begin on the 13th March, a matinee and evening performance on Saturday 14th and afternoon performance on Sunday 15th.

The shows are at the Lilleshall Memorial Hall (just outside Newport).

The Lilleshall Pantomime group has been going for 30 years and aim to put a pantomime together every year by bringing the community together via entertainment to raise money for local causes and have fun.

A spokesperson said: “Each year our panto is based on a classic tale, but with an original script, and it can be said we always have our own take on it and try not to remain within the context of the usual style panto. It is fun for all the family and for those taking part.”

Buy Tickets

Tickets are available to purchase from TicketSource.