Carnival fever returns to West Felton

To celebrate two decades at the helm, West Felton’s Carnival committee have upped the ante for their annual event on Sunday 5 July.

West Felton Carnival has been a staple in the village calendar for the last twenty-eight years, with the current committee members taking over the responsibility back in 2000. Over the last twenty years we have seen many hard-working volunteers give up their time to help plan, organise and facilitate the annual event.

To celebrate the Carnival’s success, we would love to see a record number of floats and to entice those considering one, we have DOUBLED the cash prize! We have also reintroduced the West Felton Carnival Float Shield for the overall winner.

This year we will be welcoming back some much-loved attractions and entertainment.

West Felton Carnival starts at 1pm at The Punch Bowl where the grand procession, led by the Carnival King and Queen and followed by decorated floats, tours through the village.

New for this year, we are looking forward to introducing the Wirral Samba Drummers who will be providing the carnival atmosphere throughout the day, both in the parade and on the field. We will also see the return of Magician and Entertainer, Andrew Healey!

Eileen, West Felton Carnival veteran, commented on the line up, “There’s truly something for everyone, including; Caricaturists, Fun Fair, Swing Boats, Traction Engine, Live Music and even the Welsh Axe Men!

“The village’s playing fields on Tedsmore Road (SY11 4EH) will host the event with gates opening at 2pm and everyone’s welcome to come along and join in the fun,” she added.

The event will also see a whole array of side stalls and craft stalls plus a Tombola, Bric-a-Brac stand, Bottle Stall, Tea, Cakes and Ice Cream (courtesy of West Felton Women’s Institute), a fully-licensed Bar, a tasty BBQ and the legendary Carnival Grand Draw with a 1st prize of £100.

“Plus, there’s lots more to be announced between now and the event,” explained Eileen.

Admission is just £2 for adults and FREE for children and senior citizens with events and entertainment on the field throughout the afternoon.

There is currently still some availability for stalls, so if you’re involved in a “cottage industry” or have something interesting to sell then why not have a stall at this year’s Carnival. There is also plenty of time to create and register a float to take part in the parade. To book a stall and/or to register a float please contact Eileen on 01691 610629.