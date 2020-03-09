10.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Carnival fever returns to West Felton

By Shropshire Live

To celebrate two decades at the helm, West Felton’s Carnival committee have upped the ante for their annual event on Sunday 5 July.

West Felton Carnival has been a staple in the village calendar for the last twenty-eight years, with the current committee members taking over the responsibility back in 2000. Over the last twenty years we have seen many hard-working volunteers give up their time to help plan, organise and facilitate the annual event.

To celebrate the Carnival’s success, we would love to see a record number of floats and to entice those considering one, we have DOUBLED the cash prize! We have also reintroduced the West Felton Carnival Float Shield for the overall winner.

This year we will be welcoming back some much-loved attractions and entertainment.

West Felton Carnival starts at 1pm at The Punch Bowl where the grand procession, led by the Carnival King and Queen and followed by decorated floats, tours through the village.

New for this year, we are looking forward to introducing the Wirral Samba Drummers who will be providing the carnival atmosphere throughout the day, both in the parade and on the field. We will also see the return of Magician and Entertainer, Andrew Healey!

Eileen, West Felton Carnival veteran, commented on the line up, “There’s truly something for everyone, including; Caricaturists, Fun Fair, Swing Boats, Traction Engine, Live Music and even the Welsh Axe Men!

“The village’s playing fields on Tedsmore Road (SY11 4EH) will host the event with gates opening at 2pm and everyone’s welcome to come along and join in the fun,” she added.

The event will also see a whole array of side stalls and craft stalls plus a Tombola, Bric-a-Brac stand, Bottle Stall, Tea, Cakes and Ice Cream (courtesy of West Felton Women’s Institute), a fully-licensed Bar, a tasty BBQ and the legendary Carnival Grand Draw with a 1st prize of £100.

“Plus, there’s lots more to be announced between now and the event,” explained Eileen.

Admission is just £2 for adults and FREE for children and senior citizens with events and entertainment on the field throughout the afternoon.

There is currently still some availability for stalls, so if you’re involved in a “cottage industry” or have something interesting to sell then why not have a stall at this year’s Carnival. There is also plenty of time to create and register a float to take part in the parade. To book a stall and/or to register a float please contact Eileen on 01691 610629. 

Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
News

Police increase patrols in Wellington following dispute between two groups

Police patrols have been increased in Wellington after a number of incidents have taken place following a dispute between two groups.
AJ and Curtis Pritchard revisited their old school in Whitchurch

AJ & Curtis Pritchard visit their former school in Whitchurch for Sport Relief dance surprise﻿

Brothers and dance superstars AJ and Curtis Pritchard today revisited their old school, The White House School in Whitchurch, for a surprise visit for Sport Relief.
Dave Fitton, Derek Mattinson, Craig Jones and Stuart Morgan-Williams with the new response vehicle

First Responders motor forward after successful fundraising appeal

Kind-hearted locals and businesses have joined forces to help a group of medically trained volunteers purchase their own vehicle that could help save lives.
Shropshire’s boys team at Edgbaston, back from left: Matt Lee (assistant captain), Matt Weaver, Roan Jones, Tom Loxley, Luke Henley (captain); front: Jacob Rogers, Tomas Cores Birch, Will Abbatt

Captains impressed with efforts of Shropshire teams in the LTA’s 18U County Cup

Both Shropshire teams underlined their potential with encouraging performances which impressed their captains at the LTA'S 18U County Cup.
Competitors line up on the circuit. Photo: Roy Edwards

Bridgestone British Masters 2020 season to begin at Hawkstone Park motocross circuit

The Bridgestone British Masters is taking to the world-famous Hawkstone Park motocross circuit to kick-start it's highly anticipated 2020 season.
Tigers edge closer to title glory﻿

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Leeds to face the bottom of the league Chiefs in a vital National League game.
Josh Welch, Project Support Officer at Shoothill; Mike Sambrook, Managing Director of SJ Roberts Homes; Debra Armitage, Sales Negotiator at SJ Roberts Homes; Simon Jeavons, Chief Operations Officer of Shoothill

SJ Roberts Homes seizes opportunity offered by Housebuilder Pro

SJ Roberts Homes Ltd has become one of the first companies to capitalise on the unique benefits offered by Housebuilder Pro.
The second Moreton Means Business Mini Conference marked International Women's Day

Moreton Means Business Mini Conference marks International Women’s Day

International Women's Day was marked at Moreton Hall last week with the school's second Moreton Means Business Mini Conference.
Steff Henson

Workplace hearing screenings offered to support marathon challenge

Listen up! A Shropshire woman is organising hearing screenings for local businesses in a bid to run-up donations in support of her first London Marathon.
Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Shropshire Archives - Facebook

Shropshire Archives to hold behind the scenes event

Shropshire Archives holds a wealth of fascinating local information and this month is holding a special behind the scenes event.
Rob Walker, Manager of GAME Shrewsbury on his treadmill ready to walk a marathon for charity

Shropshire video gamer to walk marathon whilst gaming for charity

A Shropshire video gamer is set to walk a marathon whilst gaming for charity.
Lilleshall Pantomime Group to entertain with Jack & The Beanstalk

The Lilleshall Pantomime Group's production of Jack & The Beanstalk takes to the stage this Friday.
Inflata Nation will be taking over part of the former BHS store

Telford’s first-ever indoor inflatable theme park to open this month

Telford's first-ever indoor inflatable theme park its set to open its doors at Telford Shopping Centre later this month.
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin. Photo: The Craft Gin Club

Craft Gin Club choose Ludlow Gin as favoured tipple for March

Award winning local artisan distiller, Wardington's Original Ludlow Gin has been chosen as the Craft Gin Club's 'Gin of the Month' for March 2020.
Team members at the newly refurbished Burger King at Battlefield, Shrewsbury

Burger King reopens at Battlefield following half a million-pound refurbishment

Burger King at Battlefield in Shrewsbury has reopened today following a refurbishment costing around half a million pounds.
Staff at the White Hart in Ironbridge

Flood-hit Ironbridge pub to re-open its doors after clean-up

A popular Ironbridge pub and restaurant has today re-opened its doors after an extensive clean-up operation following Shropshire's recent heavy flooding.
