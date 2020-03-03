90s Revival music event for Shrewsbury

Two well-known Shropshire DJs are bringing live music from the 1990s to Shrewsbury for a summer evening event and expect to attract over 2,000 fans covering all ages from 20 to 60.

Paul Bennett and Dave Prince launching the 90s Revival event

Long-term friends Dave Prince and Paul Bennett, both from Shrewsbury, have been playing music at all sorts of nightclub venues for over 50 years between them, but this is the first time they have introduced live bands to their events.

Paul said: “The 90s seemed such a happy time and the music from that decade has a really large following, not only in middle-aged people but also as so many of today’s youngsters seem to really appreciate the sounds.

“Having hosted DJ music events for so many years in the area, we thought it would be a great idea to introduce live bands from that era to a fun revival event and give something back to our own fans.

“This will be an over-18 event held in a large marquee at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on Friday 5h June, from 7pm to 11pm, which is not too late a finish time in full consideration of local residents.

“We have already managed to book Angie Brown, Cappella, Dario-G, N-Trance and Urban Cookie Collective, so the evening promises to be a brilliant tribute to the sounds of the 1990s, and we of course will be playing alongside these great artists.”