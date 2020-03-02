Swiss Air Force to wow crowds at RAF Cosford Air Show 2020

On Sunday 14th June 2020, the Swiss Air Force will be sending their elite PC-7 Team to perform in the skies over Shropshire.

The Swiss Air Force will be sending their elite PC-7 Team to perform in the skies over Shropshire

Named after the nine PC-7 Pilatus training aircraft which they fly in breath-taking formation, their display programme has been continually refined over the years, with some exciting new elements like multiple crossings and mirror flights.

Formed in 1989, the Swiss Air Force PC-7 Team has become a true ambassador for the Swiss Armed Forces. This will be the second time the Swiss Air Force PC-7 Team have displayed at RAF Cosford, performing an exhilarating and elegant flying display demonstrating Swiss precision at its best. Indeed their last performance at Cosford was so good it won them the coveted Hartree Trophy for best display.

Air Show Director, Mr Clive Elliott, said, ”We are extremely pleased to welcome our friends from the Swiss Air Force back to RAF Cosford and excited to see another award-winning display from the PC-7 Team.”

The RAF Cosford Air Show attracts over 50,000 visitors. The event will again be an Advanced Ticket Only event, with standard adult tickets priced at £32 and accompanied under 16s are free. Those who travel to the event without a ticket will not be admitted.