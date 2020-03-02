‘Mane’ ring attraction announced for Newport Show

Newport Show’s ‘mane’ ring attraction for this year has been unveiled – and it’s set to have visitors chomping at the bit to see it.

Atkinson Action Horses are one of the top equine performers at events across the country but their talents are not confined to shows as they are also much in demand for TV and film work.

They will be appearing at Newport Show on Saturday 11 July, at Chetwynd Deer Park in Shropshire, and organisers today also revealed Ye Olde Redtail Falconry Display Team as another awe-inspiring main ring attraction for this year’s event.

The Yorkshire-based Atkinson family’s stunt riders and highly-skilled horses have been providing breathtaking, death-defying displays at shows for more than 20 years.

Their impressive list of TV and film credits include Poldark, Victoria, Peaky Blinders, The King’s Speech, Brideshead Revisited, Gentleman Jack, Emmerdale, an Arctic Monkeys music video and an advert for Coca Cola.

Benjamin Atkinson described what show visitors will see as “a true celebration of the horse”.

“Adrenaline and acrobatics combine in the speed of the Cossack trick riders, with power and grace in the dance of dressage and the explosive airs above the ground made famous by the Spanish Riding School of Vienna – and breathtaking liberty. The team presents the silent art of compassion and connection as horses perform with absolute freedom in a finale to move the soul and inspire the mind.

“A team of riders, trainers and performers with credits on the silver screen pale into insignificance as they stand beside these magnificent animals,” he added.

Ye Olde Redtail Falconry Display Team has been thrilling crowds across the UK and Europe for more than 30 years and they too have a string of screen credits to be proud of, including Robin Hood; Prince of Thieves.

John Gough, Newport Show President, said: “We are thrilled to announce two new main ring attractions for the show. Atkinson Action Horses have a hectic schedule, providing highly-trained horses and riders for film, TV, live events and photo-shoots. They put on an exhilarating display, real edge-of-the-seat action which is guaranteed to provide show visitors with something they are going to remember for a long time.

“Birds of prey displays are always popular at Newport Show. Ye Olde Redtail Falconry Display Team is one of the longest running attractions of its kind, regularly appearing all over Europe and is another top-quality addition for us this year.

“Livestock, equine, canine, food and produce competitions will once again play a major part in the day with a range of classes being keenly contested. I never cease to be amazed at the high standards we see at the show each year – winning at Newport in the face of such tough opposition is always something to be extremely proud of.

“There’s a massive interest in food at the show and we will be announcing our top celebrity chef shortly. Last year, Cyrus Todiwala and Shropshire-based James Sherwin and Stuart Collins were major hits.

“Our Food Festival offers the chance to sample the finest fare all in one place with street and artisan food, authentic tastes and flavours from all over the world, while several cooking demonstrations will be running throughout the day.

“There will once again be live music throughout the day, and on stage #LiveFromFive. We will also be hosting our fun, creative and interactive Education Hub, and Harper Adams Innovation Zone. There really is something for everyone.”