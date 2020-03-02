Local performers to raise funds for Ironbridge flood victims

Telford based, up and coming performance group Sky High Productions want to give back to those affected by the recent flooding.

Sky High Productions will host a fundraising concert later this month in Telford

Since 2017 they have been putting together concerts to raise money for charities close to their hearts, including Hope House and Little Hearts Matter. After closely following the destruction of the past few weeks they want to do their bit to help, so on the 20th of March at The Anstice, Madeley they present Over Troubled Waters: Ironbridge Fundraising Concert.

“These past days we have been watching the carnage wreaked on Ironbridge by the floods, feeling helpless. We have all at some point enjoyed a trip into Ironbridge whether to see the iconic bridge itself, visit the local shops, cafes and pubs or just to have a relaxing walk through the park” says organiser Sammi McSporran.

“So we decided it seemed like the perfect cause for another fundraising concert and to give back to this area that we love. With the encouragement of other locals and the generous donation of a venue from The Anstice, this performance will bring together different groups across Telford and Ironbridge to unite on stage for all the people who have suffered in the floods.”

Sammi continues “With a raffle and a bake sale on the night we hope to raise a significant amount of money to be donated evenly to The Ironbridge Lions and The Ironbridge Rotary Club. We are keen for everyone to get involved, be it on stage, in the wings, by donating a raffle prize, baking a cake, or supporting from the audience. We hope to help bring a little sunshine during what has been a very rainy few weeks.”

Anyone who would like to get involved can contact skyptelford@gmail.com or follow Sky High Productions on Facebook

Tickets are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk and search for Over Troubled Waters: Ironbridge Fundraising Concert or on the door and will be just £5. The show will start at 7pm at The Anstice, Madeley, on the 20th of March 2020.