Taster workshop on offer as Face2Face Performance Academy turns three

Face2Face Performance Academy in Weston Rhyn is celebrating its third birthday and is offering a free introductory workshop to potential new recruits aged 9-18 years with an interest in performing arts.

Face2Face students recently performed to sell-out audiences at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Face2Face, which opened its doors in 2017 continues to grow with over fifty students attending weekly classes. The academy driven by the specialist tuition of West End performer Mr Michael Jenkins, has prepared its students for taking part in an array of different activities including: performing in professional theatres; workshops with TV and theatre professionals; competitions; and a unique question and answer session with a well-known casting agency.

The academy has proven extremely popular within the community, Mrs Craig, a Face2Face parent, said: “Face2Face is the highlight of my daughter’s week. She loves every minute of it and has learnt a huge amount. One of her favourite moments in the academy has been performing ‘Beauty and The Beast’ at the newly built Holroyd Community Theatre.

“The academy offers such a wide range of performance related training. It’s like no other academy we’re aware of.”

Face2Face students recently performed to sell-out audiences at The Holroyd Community Theatre. Three hundred and sixty audience members attended the performance in Weston Rhyn.

Theatre Producer and Agent, James Williams said: “It was such a pleasure seeing Face2Face performing Beauty and The Beast at The Holroyd Community Theatre. The amount of talent and enthusiasm on stage was incredible. Vocally it was superb and the direction and choreography on point, current and perfect for a large ensemble.

“Face2Face seriously knows how to get the best out of their students. With this level of training so early on in their careers, success is almost definite.”

The academy meets weekly at its venue at Moreton Hall School, Weston Rhyn. Michael Jenkins, Teacher of Drama and Academy Co-ordinator said: “The academy is set to open their doors once again. We are offering a free workshop to anyone with an interest in performing arts, aged 9 – 18, to trial the academy this coming March. Our taster sessions are always a lot of fun and a great opportunity for new students to see what we’re about with others in the same boat.

“We are so fortunate to call The Holroyd Community Theatre our home. Having a base like this ensures that we can give our students the very best training possible.”

If you’d like to get involved you can attend the free ‘taster’ session on the 6th March, 6pm – 8.30pm.

To register your interest, visit: www.moretonhallschool.com/Face2Face