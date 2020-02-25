5.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Home Entertainment

﻿Judy Collins leads second wave of artists announced for Shrewsbury Folk Festival

By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed a second wave of artists on its 2020 line up topped by American folk legend, Judy Collins.

Judy Collins
Judy Collins

Five time Grammy Award winning blues and Americana star Keb’ Mo’, Zimbabwean group Black Umfolosi, a rare show from the Seckou Keita Quintet, a unique interpretation of the work of Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns from Band of Burns, sitar maestro Sheema Mukherjee (Imagined Village, Transglobal Underground), The John Martyn Project – a musical tribute to the legendary singer songwriter and guitarist – Sheelanagig, Yorkston Thorn Khan, The Jellyman’s Daughter and a cappella band The Longest Johns have also been added to the bill for the festival that runs from August 28 to 31.

Artists already announced included globally acclaimed Galician piper Carlos Núñez, Show of Hands, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, The Young’uns and the Ballads of Child Migration with Boo Hewerdine, Katriona Gilmore, Chris While, Julie Matthews, Jez Lowe, Andy Cutting, and narrated by John Leonard.

Shrewsbury is hosting the only UK festival performances of The Lost Words: Spell Songs with Karine Polwart, Julie Fowlis, Seckou Keita, Kris Drever, Rachel Newton, Beth Porter, Jim Molyneux and illustrator Jackie Morris, and the Welsh super group Pendevig.

Also on the line up are American duo Truckstop Honeymoon, Stephen Fearing and The Sentimentals, Colin Linden (solo), Calan, FOS Brothers, Kabantu, Will Pound’s A Day Will Come, The Boxwood Chessmen, Sherburn, Bartley, Sanders, Mazula, Benji Kirkpatrick & The Excess, and Tom Wilson (solo).

Dance bands are Hekety, Threepenny Bit, Woodpecker Band, Naragonia Quartet, The Four Idiots, The Gloworms and Token Women.

The four-day festival takes place at the West Mid Showground in Berwick Road over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Festival Director Sandra Surtees said: “We are over the moon to have secured performances from Judy Collins and Keb’ Mo’ in particular – they are both absolute stars in their own genres and a huge coup for us.

“Although we are a ‘folk’ festival, our line up is incredibly diverse, showcasing everything from traditional and contemporary folk from all corners of the UK to Americana and blues as well as world music.

“The festival has earned an international reputation as a world class event so that enables us to entice such an amazing array to musicians to this corner of Shropshire. We still have more headliners to announce so our advice is, as always, to book as soon as possible before ticket prices go up into the next tier.”

The festival has four main music stages, a dance tent featuring ceilidhs and dance shows, children and youth festivals, workshops, a craft fair, food village, real ale, cocktail and gin bars and on-site camping and glamping.

Fringe activities take place in Shrewsbury town centre throughout the weekend including dance displays in the town centre, a parade through the streets on the Saturday afternoon and bands performing in local pubs.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Shrewsbury Flooding: River Severn continues to rise as homes and businesses are flooded

The River Severn at Shrewsbury is continuing to rise with a prolonged peak at Welsh Bridge of 5.3m to 5.5m overnight. A severe flood warning remains in place.
Read Article
A severe flood warning is in place for the Ironbridge Gorge. Image: Environment Agency

Ironbridge Flooding: Severe flood warning in place

River levels in the Ironbridge Gorge have continued to rise today with levels on the Wharfage flood barrier now exceeding those seen during last week’s flooding.
Read Article
From left, Air Vice-Marshal Clare Walton, also one of the Trustees of the Headley Court Charity; Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer; Frank Collins, RJAH Chairman; and Mark Brandreth, RJAH Chief Executive

Shropshire hospital gets £6 million grant in boost for veteran healthcare

The UK’s first dedicated orthopaedic centre for Armed Forces veterans is to be built in Shropshire – thanks to a remarkable £6 million charitable grant.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Tranmere Rovers

Shrewsbury Town are searching for their first back to back home league wins of the season, but the injury problems are mounting up.
Read Article
President Dale Benbow prepares to raise the club’s centenary flag with Captains Christine and Stuart Apperley

Centenary celebrations launched a Hawkstone Park

It was something of a triple celebration at Hawkstone Park when the historic golf club officially launched its centenary year celebrations.
Read Article

Defeat for Telford Tigers against Hull Pirates

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Hull on Sunday night for the second of back to back road games.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Hot Form Quench (HFQ®), a revolutionary hot forming process for producing high strength aluminium parts

‘European first’ for SDE Technology as it targets new lightweight opportunities

SDE Technology has signalled its intentions to be a world leader in lightweight components by investing in a new process.
Read Article
Tom Sykes and Tracy Wickson

ProClean joins forces with Paint Master UK

Automotive care firm ProClean is expanding its range of services by joining forces with bodywork specialists, Paint Master UK.
Read Article
Hollie Whittles

Star speakers lined up for International Women’s Day event

A series of star speakers will help businesses across Shropshire mark International Women’s Day at a special event in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Boyzone’s Shane Lynch

VIPs help put the wheels in motion for Bike4Life

Sunday 26 April sees the return of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival event.
Read Article
Mike Coppock and Sue Turner

New local music charity receives its first donation

A new Oswestry-based local music charity has been grateful to receive its first donation of musical instruments.
Read Article
Severn Hospice eBay store worker Lis Evans

Severn Hospice launches eBay shop

Bargain hunters can shop and support families without leaving their home after a charity’s eBay store opened to the world.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Judy Collins

﻿Judy Collins leads second wave of artists announced for Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed a second wave of artists on its 2020 line up topped by American folk legend, Judy Collins.
Read Article

Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Read Article
Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Emma Williams

New healthy take-away business added to Frestival line-up

A Shropshire woman, who launched her own healthy-eating take-away business, has been announced as the latest chef to take part in a county festival.
Read Article
Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
5.8 ° C
7.8 °
2.8 °
65 %
5.7kmh
72 %
Tue
2 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
3 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
9 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP