Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.

The festival was first launched by Shropshire Festivals in 2018, who have reported bringing it back in response to demand.

A huge list of activities will be laid on for children aged 0-14 that will be included in the cost of admission. The list includes giant inflatables, go karting, a foam party, martial arts, a helter skelter slide, a space hopper track, nerf wars, an obstacle course, a football arena, hockey shoot out, wipe out, mini ice rink, a circus tent, disco dancing, and some of Park Hall Farm’s fluffiest animals. There will also be a dedicated under 5 zone.

Director of Fun, Beth Heath, comments, “Being indoors has never been so much fun! We are very excited to bring back Shropshire Kids Festival to Telford – it is set to be better than ever before!

“As a parent I appreciate finding engaging activities to keep the kids entertained in the Easter break is tough. No matter rain or shine, we guarantee your family will have the best time at our indoor festival!

“Brand new for 2020 we are supersizing the experience with a human sized game of table football and human wakka mole!

“Kids Festival isn’t just about bouncy castles, we have lots of activities on offer designed to broaden kids horizons with new experiences. We have the Astro Society bringing telescopes, the teddy bear surgery, England Golf improving golf skills, Explore laying on cool and accessible science activities, Trek teaching kids to ride bikes, University Centre Shrewsbury with their climate change corner and Flicks in the Sticks engaging kids with the arts. Our festival charity, The Harry Johnson Trust, will also be at the event raising funds. We hope everyone from across the region will join us for a brilliant day out!”