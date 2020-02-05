8.4 C
Comedy Festival full weekend line up announced

By Shropshire Live

The full line up for this year’s Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival (SICFest) has been announced, with a host of new faces plus returning favourites to keep the county town amused.

The weekend kicks off with a Festival Jesters show on the Thursday in the Walker Theatre (Theatre Severn) hosted by regular compere Dan Nightingale & headlined by Edinburgh Festival Award Winning joke writer & prolific performer Adam Rowe.

Amongst the many Edinburgh Festival preview & works in progress from the likes of Radio 4’s Tom Wrigglesworth, recent Mock The Week debutant Chris Washington & bona fide “next big thing” Scott Bennett amongst others, there are a number of innovative new shows that organisers hope will catch the imagination of the public.

Festival co-director Kevin Bland explains, “We’ve always tried to bring something a little different to each Festival, and this year we’re proud to bring an all female line up show, “Funny Girls”. The female gender is under appreciated and underused in the world of stand up comedy & hopefully we can provide a showcase for future festivals too. In addition, we’ll have an improv show, “I’m No Expert But…” hosted by Danny McLoughlin which invites guest comedians to deliver an impromptu lecture on a subject that is only revealed to them during the show & we have a fun quiz hosted by Britpop legends Shed Seven’s drummer, Alan Leach – or as he’s better known – Alan Shed! We are also delighted to welcome on board some new venues for this year – The Hole In The Wall, Nerdy Café & Oil Bar.”

The Gala Show rounds off the weekend, and as four amazing acts have already been announced tickets are selling fast. Quintessentially English sarcasm from Simon Evans is mixed with the sardonic outpourings of Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade, powerful polemic from Aussie Heavy Metallist Steve Hughes & out and out silliness from The Raymond & Mr Timpkins Revue – and there are still two more acts to be announced!

The Festival runs from Thursday 16 July to Sunday 19. The full line up and tickets for all shows are available from Theatre Severn, Box Office or Website.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Comedy Festival full weekend line up announced

