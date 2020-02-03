7.3 C
Local cast brings Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn

By Shropshire Live

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are in the final preparations for their upcoming musical production of Shrek the Musical at Theatre Severn.

The company are pulling out all of the stops to stage this larger than life musical
“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek…” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand… and his name is Shrek.

The company are pulling out all of the stops to stage this larger than life musical. The show will feature special effects, incredible costumes and fabulous scenery as this animated tale is placed live on stage.

The Get Your Wigle On company are known locally for previous productions Grease, Sister Act, Hairspray, The Sound of Music to name just a few in a long list of shows they have performed in Theatre Severn.  The company of all local performers have been working hard in rehearsals at their Shrewsbury studio to bring the music and lyrics to life. Local performers James Archer and George Hargrave will be stepping into the boots of the iconic character Shrek! George joined the company in 2019 when he took on the role of Rolf in The Sound of Music, with James being a familiar face for audiences having taken on roles including The Lion (Wizard of Oz) and Hart (9 to 5.)

James says “The energy and passion put into this show from the production team and cast has been mind blowing. Audiences are in for an epic night, as the talent just shines throughout the show.’’

The score to this musical is filled with incredible songs that will be performed by a fantastic live orchestra, songs include the Monkees smash hit I’m a Believer! 

Director and choreographer Ross Wigley has previously worked on the companies productions of Sister Act, Grease and Sound of Music, said: “We were delighted when we received the rights to perform this amazing musical after its recent West End and UK tour productions. It is a privilege to be able to provide Shropshire audiences with such a fantastic musical and the talent displayed by the cast combined with the costumes and scenery is going to lead to fantastic results.”

Shrek is being performed at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn from Wednesday 5th – Sunday 9th February with performances nightly at 7pm and an additional Matinee at 2pm on Saturday. Sunday performances at 1pm & 6pm.  Tickets available from www.theatresevern.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01743 281281.

The company are pulling out all of the stops to stage this larger than life musical

