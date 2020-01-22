DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival programme launch

The programme for this year’s DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 has been unveiled detailing everything which can be experienced during the 10-day event.

Paul Kirkbright, deputy provost of University Centre Shrewsbury and Shrewsbury BID director, with the festival programme

A packed programme promises to cover all things Darwin related from February 7 to 16 when all roads lead to Shrewsbury for visitors to celebrate the town’s most famous son.

The programme has been compiled by partners of the festival and coordinated by Shrewsbury BID. It is now available at various points around the town and online at https://originalshrewsbury.co.uk/darwin-shrewsbury-festival.

This year’s festival offers a wide variety of events hosted by a number of venues all over town. One of the highlights will be the rare opportunity to view some of Darwin’s original letters and books through a private tour at Shrewsbury School. Among these important historic artefacts are two first-edition copies of the groundbreaking On the Origin of Species.

Other highlights of the festival include free entry to Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery on February 14, 15 and 16, and a range of events to encourage curiosity and independent thinking.

The programme includes a guided tour of Darwin’s childhood garden, Mythstories: The Origins of Ellesmere and guided tours of Darwin’s childhood in Shrewsbury.

The Shropshire Young Thinkers competition makes a return following a hugely successful event last year when nearly 500 youngsters submitted entries on a ‘letters to Darwin’ theme.

There will be drop-in art workshops, the Darwin Memorial Lecture and the Darwin Parkrun where those competing in the event are encouraged to dress as Darwin and wear Darwin masks.



Paul Kirkbright, deputy provost at University Centre Shrewsbury and Shrewsbury BID director, said: “The programme is now available and details what can be seen and where during the festival, which once again provides an interesting mix of events which we hope will cover everything people want to know about Darwin.



“The programme has been put together in a collaboration between partners of the festival and it’s free, available at various outlets around the town and online at Original Shrewsbury.



“The events are spread all over town so the programme is a must-have guide for those attending the festival, providing the opportunity for visitors to see everything they want to and not to miss out on anything.”