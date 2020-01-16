10 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 16, 2020
Home Entertainment

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers to star in thriller classic at Theatre Severn

By Shropshire Live

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers will star in a brand-new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this June.

The genre-defining thriller – based on Frederick Knott’s stage and screen play, made world-famous by Hitchcock’s iconic 1954 film – will be directed by Anthony Banks.

TV and stage favourite, Tom Chambers, (Top Hat, Strictly Come Dancing) stars as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot, played by Samantha Womack (The Girl on the Train, Eastenders).

When he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and the pursuit of the ‘perfect crime’. Christopher Harper (Coronation Street, Strangers on a Train) performs in the dual roles of Captain Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard and Michael Salami (Hollyoaks) as Max Halliday, Margot’s lover.

Anthony Banks directs Dial M For Murder, adding to credits that recently include Gaslight and Strangers on a Train. His production of the hit thriller, The Girl on the Train, that came to Theatre Severn last year, saw Samantha Womack in the leading role of Rachel Watson.

Theatre Severn Marketing Officer Beki Poole said “We’re excited to welcome Samantha Womack back to Theatre Severn this June. Girl on the Train was a great success at the venue last year and there’s no doubt this thriller will delight all those who enjoy a good seat-gripping drama, early booking is definitely recommended”

Tickets for Dial M For Murder at Theatre Severn are on sale now.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
News

News

Inquiry into maternity failings at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust looking at 900 cases

An independent inquiry into maternity care failings at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust is investigating around 900 cases.
Read Article
The collision happened on the A5 at the Shotatton Crossroads. Photo: Google Street View

Delays for motorists following collision on A5 at Shotatton Crossroads

Motorists faced delays on the A5 through Shottaton crossroads this morning following a two vehicle collision.
Read Article

Arrests made following altercation in Shrewsbury

Police have arrested two men in Shrewsbury following an altercation.
Read Article
Sport

Sport

Striker Lenell John-Lewis leaves Shrewsbury Town

Lenell John-Lewis has left Shrewsbury Town after the club opted not to renew his expired contract.
Read Article
Adam Metcalf, who represented GB at the 2019 European Junior Championships and Pia Murray, who competed at the latest World Junior Championships

Titans trio in Swim England squad

Ellesmere College swimmers feature strongly in the latest Swim England international squad for a prestigious competition in France.
Read Article

FA Cup Replay Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Bristol City

Shrewsbury Town secure a dream tie against six-time European Champions Liverpool as they dump Championship opposition out of the cup.
Read Article
Business

Business

Clarissa Pritchard is the latest commercial property specialist to join Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors

Growth in demand for commercial property services at law firm

A Shropshire law firm has expanded its commercial property team as demand grows across all of its offices - from Oswestry and Telford to Ludlow and beyond.
Read Article
Helen Stones and Leah Wilkinson of Barclays

Wellington networking event planned

The latest in a series of networking events in Wellington is planned for later this month.
Read Article
Between them Pedro Lagos, Clara Lagos, Lucy Capener and David Shakespeare have provided 125 years’ service

Party planned for long-serving staff members at Shropshire hotel

A Shropshire hotel is planning a party in honour of four long serving members of staff who have provided 125 years of service between them.
Read Article
Features

Features

Jamie Edwards, CEO at Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community to launch ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’

Shrewsbury Town in the Community are launching ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’
Read Article
Eddie has become the youngest scholar to be awarded the Georgia Williams Trust Scuba Diving Scholarship which he has now completed at just 10 years old

Telford schoolboy making ‘bubbles’ with charity scholarship

A Telford schoolboy is making ‘bubbles’ in the world of Scuba Diving after becoming the youngest person to be awarded a Junior Open water scuba Diving scholarship from a local charity.
Read Article

Quiz night to raise funds for Shropshire charity

A top prize of a night at the Hilton Hotel in London’s Canary Wharf awaits the winner of the star raffle prize at a quiz night being held to raise funds for a Shropshire charity.
Read Article
Entertainment

Entertainment

Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Record-breaking success for Shrewsbury pantomime

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn has confirmed that this year’s production of Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records.
Read Article

Jack and the Beanstalk a giant success for The Place Telford

This season’s pantomime at The Place Telford, Jack and the Beanstalk, has been its most profitable and successful yet.
Read Article
Taste

Taste

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before.
Read Article
Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
