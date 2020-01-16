Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers to star in thriller classic at Theatre Severn

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers will star in a brand-new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this June.

The genre-defining thriller – based on Frederick Knott’s stage and screen play, made world-famous by Hitchcock’s iconic 1954 film – will be directed by Anthony Banks.

TV and stage favourite, Tom Chambers, (Top Hat, Strictly Come Dancing) stars as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot, played by Samantha Womack (The Girl on the Train, Eastenders).

When he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and the pursuit of the ‘perfect crime’. Christopher Harper (Coronation Street, Strangers on a Train) performs in the dual roles of Captain Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard and Michael Salami (Hollyoaks) as Max Halliday, Margot’s lover.

Anthony Banks directs Dial M For Murder, adding to credits that recently include Gaslight and Strangers on a Train. His production of the hit thriller, The Girl on the Train, that came to Theatre Severn last year, saw Samantha Womack in the leading role of Rachel Watson.

Theatre Severn Marketing Officer Beki Poole said “We’re excited to welcome Samantha Womack back to Theatre Severn this June. Girl on the Train was a great success at the venue last year and there’s no doubt this thriller will delight all those who enjoy a good seat-gripping drama, early booking is definitely recommended”

Tickets for Dial M For Murder at Theatre Severn are on sale now.